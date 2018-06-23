The Fixer Upper stars have a new addition to their home! HGTV duo Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed a baby boy, the Gaines family patriarch announced via Twitter on Saturday, June 23. Of course, there's no doubt their fifth child's nursery will be the envy of every baby on the block.

“And then there were 5," Chip wrote in a Saturday morning Twitter post. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

While fans will have to wait to find out the newborn's name, the parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, , and Emmie Kay, 8, playfully discussed their disagreement during an April 24 episode of the Today Show. “I want a C name, he wants a D name,” Joanna, who was promoting her new cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, revealed. “I say he got the boy, so I get to pick the name.”

Saying he wanted to follow the tradition they began with sons Drake and Duke, Chip chimed in, “I’m hoping for a D, she’s wanting to change the pace.”

Further joking that adding another boy to the family "is really upsetting the balance of power,” Chip added, “The boys might be able to outvote from here 'till kingdom come.” In a supersweet moment during their appearance, Joanna's supportive husband also surprised her by standing in New York City's Rockefeller Center in a crowd of fans and held up an "I <3 Joanna Gaines!" sign.

And because the Waco, Texas-based Gaines are always giving us major couple goals vibes, they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary a month later with more public displays of affection. First, Chip penned and tweeted a poem in tribute to his wife on May 31: “15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!” For her part, Joanna shared a sweet wedding photo on Instagram, writing, "It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines ... Here's to fifty more..."

Earlier this month, Joanna shared pics from another happy celebration on Instagram: her book-themed baby shower. Along with a a photo gallery from the party, she hilariously referenced rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot on June 9, posting, "I like big books and I cannot lie ... Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends- just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines!"

She continued, "Feelin' the love... now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks

Just months after revealing Fixer Upper was ending after Season 5, Chip officially broke the pregnancy news on Instagram back in January. Being the jokester that he is, he intimated his own matching baby bump in an Instagram post, writing, "Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)"

Following the final episode of their HGTV home renovation series, which aired on April 3, Joanna wrote an emotional goodbye post, reflecting on the new adventures to come:

"If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed. Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

Their Fixer Upper spinoff, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, debuted on HGTV the following week, giving fans some more time with the Gaines. But because all of the footage had already previously been shot, the behind-the-scenes looks at past renovations, their time to really focus on their rowing family had truly begun.

Now that their schedules are a bit more freed up, the Gaines can shift focus to giving their new baby boy plenty of love and attention. And with two doting parents, Baby Gaines may just end up being another chip off the old block.