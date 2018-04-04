You probably needed a box of tissues while watching HGTV on Tuesday night. That's because it was the final episode of Fixer Upper, and like their fans, Chip and Joanna Gaines weren't quite ready to say goodbye yet. In a bittersweet message on their website, the Gaines admitted that when they announced the end of Fixer Upper last year, it seemed like it was so far in the future. But dry your eyes, because Chip and Joanna aren't really going too far.

On Tuesday, hours before the episode aired, Joanna posted an update to her website about the series finale, explaining, "This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between." If anything, this final episode snuck up on them, which doesn't surprise Joanna one bit. "Time is funny like that," she wrote, "the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it."

But now that it's finally really over, there are some things Joanna would like to tell fans, specifically about this season, which she "loved," "because there was such a variety of styles and projects that really kept us on our toes." Maybe because it was the last, the Gaines' left no marble countertop unturned working on their own restaurant, Magnolia's Table, while taking on other projects like "an ADA compliant house for two amazing boys and their family that we met through the Tim Tebow Foundation."

Chip agreed that it would be hard to say goodbye to the show and all they did this year. He tweeted,

"And that’s a wrap! #FixerUpper family we are forever grateful for your support over the last 5 seasons. Don’t worry.. you can always find us here @magnolia in Waco!"

While they might not be able to fix up your house, the Gaines' could fix you up a mighty fine meal at their new restaurant Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas. Joanna even shared what Chip likes most on the breakfast-heavy menu, including the the "Farm Eggs Benedict, tater tots, the bacon and eggs appetizer and of course Chip’s Ham Sandwich," which is scrambled eggs on a flaky croissant. It's bound to be a recipe in Joanna's upcoming cookbook Magnolia Table: A Collection Of Recipes For Gathering, out April 24, which is "a collection of recipes from my kitchen, our restaurant, and some of my favorites from family and friends."

Joanna is currently craving the pancakes, because while working on a final season of Fixer Upper and the new restaurant, the couple were also working on growing their family. Joanna is pregnant with baby number 5.

“If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed,” she wrote in her blog post about the final episode, mostly because they planned to step away from the show to focus on their family. "And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along.”

That bigger plan doesn't just include expanding their brood, but expanding their brand. It's safe to say that even without Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna Gaines are busy. The couple owns Magnolia Market, a boutique in Waco, Texas, a publication called Magnolia Magazine, a wallpaper collaboration, a paint line, a Target decor collection, a children's clothing line, and, of course, Magnolia Realty.

So while Joanna and Chip may be saying goodbye to their TV show, they're not saying goodbye completely. There will still be many ways to get your fix of the Gaines' for a long time to come.