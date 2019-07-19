It's been a bit of a bad time since Fleabag ended. Selfishly and inconsiderately, Derry Girls ended around the same time. Leaving fans of top-shelf female-led comedy like moi feeling a bit bereft to say the very least. However, there has been a bit of excitement stirring since Phoebe Waller-Bridge made the announcement that there's going to be another live theatre show of Fleabag on the West End. However, sadly the tickets (obviously) sold out in a hot minute. But guys, the good news is Fleabag's West End show will be shown in cinemas.

I know right? Too much. On Sept. 12 2019, you will get the chance to watch the show live from the Wyndham's theatre. As in a live broadcast from the actual theatre while it is being performed. Yikes. The future is now.

As previously reported by Bustle, the show is set to have a limited run at Wyndham's from Aug. 20 to Sept. 14, and will be a one-woman show from Waller-Bridge. According to The Londonist, the broadcast is expected to go out across the country and internationally considering what a smash hit the show has been. It hasn't been announced when the tickets will be sold or which nearest-to-you cinema it will be showing in, so keep checking back on the National Theatre Live website to stay up to date with ticket sales and announcements.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I know, what a relief! Especially for those who weren't lucky enough to nab tickets. However, for those who are potentially still completely desperate to get tickets, there will actually be a daily lottery of 50 tickets available at £15 each as well as 33 standing £10 tickets sold on the day. So, if you're dedicated enough, you might well find yourself attending one of the most hotly anticipated shows of this year.

Fans of the TV show might feel a bit sad about not seeing one tinned gin swilling priest in particular. Yep, it's going to be a one-woman show from the sickeningly talented Waller-Bridge. The theatre performance was first shown in the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013. After that it was performed several times in the Soho Theatre. After the TV show was a mega smash hit, Waller-Bridge took it to Broadway and this is to be its very last ever live show.

Fleabag/BBC

And Fleabag didn't only have viewers enraptured, but critics too. The show was enormously successful and well-praised and earlier this year bagged 11 Emmy nominations.

If that's not enough, another show that had Waller-Bridge's Midas touch is of course Killing Eve, which received 9 Emmy nominations. Although, in fairness, she wasn't the head writer for the second season. That was Emerald Fennell, who smashed it following Waller-Bridge's insanely brilliant first season.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, I guess the question is, what's next for this brilliant writer and performer? Well, she's set to co-write Bond 25, and, dare I say, combined with Lashana Lynch taking over the 007 mantle, it might make a Bond film actually worth watching again.