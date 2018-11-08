With the holiday season officially right around the corner, Freeform's annual 25 Days of Christmas lineup has finally been announced — and boy, does it have some great things in store. The holidays are always the perfect time to catch up with all of the best movies, television shows, and music of the season. And starting Dec. 1, Freeform is going to help you get into the spirit with 25 days of nonstop entertainment for you, your family, and your friends to cozy up to. Each and every year, Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas schedule is filled with films that help to highlight the most wonderful time of the year — and this year is no different.

While there are many exciting original films coming to the network's December schedule, such as the sequel to Tyra Banks' Life-Size, and No Sleep 'Til Christmas featuring real-life married couple Dave and Odette Annable, the listing also includes some amazing classics that you're not going to want to miss out on. So, as you prepare to make your season merry and bright, tuning in to watch some of these holiday films is a great way to help things get underway, and here are 9 classics you won't want to miss.

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause, stars Tim Allen as a divorced dad who, along with his son, is magically transported to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The film is a Christmas classic that should be at the top of everyone's holiday watchlist.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

An animated fantasy, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of "Halloween Town," who finds himself in the midst of "Christmas Town" where he decides to explore and celebrate the holiday. There couldn't be a more perfect film to help you seamlessly transition from fall holiday to winter wonderland.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas is notably one of the highest-grossing holiday films of all time, making it a must-see for both lovers and haters of the Christmas season.

Life-Size & Life-Size 2

With the sequel set to make it's debut on Freeform on Dec. 2, it may be worth it to take moment to refresh your memory of the original Life Size film, which featured both Banks and Lindsay Lohan.

Christmas With The Kranks

Christmas with the Kranks is a comedy film based on the 2001 novel Skipping Christmas by John Grisham. It stars Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis as two parents who decide to skip out on the holidays while their daughter is out of town. In other words, it's a nice helping of good family fun.

Toy Story

This year, all three Toy Story films are being featured in Freeform's 25 days of Christmas lineup, making it the perfect time to catch up with all of your favorite characters from the beloved franchise including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the adorable Mr. Potato Head.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

The fourth installment of the Ice Age series, Continental Drift is an amazing cold-weather film for both children and adults alike to enjoy ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Finding Nemo

One of the most adorable family films ever made, Finding Nemo is sure to warm the hearts of both children and adults hearts for the holiday season.

The Lion King

Both the original and sequel versions of the Lion King will be a part of Freeform's holiday showcase and it's couldn't be a more perfect storyline to relive for the Christmas season. The film, which is one of the highest grossing animations of all time, according to The Wrap, is a classic that never gets old.

And there's plenty more movies to add on to the Holiday classics listed above. Here's the entire Freeform 25 Days of Christmas schedule, sure to satisfy all your holiday viewing needs this December:

Saturday, Dec. 1

7 a.m — Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:05 a.m. — Home Alone 3

11:10 a.m. — I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

1:15 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:20 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

5:25 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:35 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. — Life-Size

Sunday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. — Home Alone 3

9 a.m. — Eight Crazy Nights

11 a.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:05 p.m. — Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2:35 p.m. — Life-Size

4:40 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 p.m. — Life-Size 2

11 p.m. — The Holiday

Monday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. — Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

9 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. — The Truth About Christmas

2:10 p.m. — The Holiday

5:25 p.m. — Life-Size 2

7:25 p.m. — The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

Tuesday, Dec. 4

12 a.m. — The Family Stone

7 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

11:30 a.m. — Love the Coopers

2:05 p.m. — The Family Stone

4:10 p.m. — This Christmas

6:50 p.m. — The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Wednesday, Dec. 5

12 a.m. — Home Alone 3

7 a.m. — I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

9 a.m. — Mickey's Christmas Carol

11 a.m. — Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2017)

12 p.m. — Home Alone 3

2 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:05 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

5:10 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

Thursday, Dec. 6

12 a.m. — I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

7 a.m. — Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. — Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

12 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:05 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

3:10 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

6:55 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

8:55 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

Friday, Dec. 7

12 a.m. — Call Me Claus

7:30 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

11:00 a.m. — Call Me Claus

1:10 p.m. — Unaccompanied Minors

3:15 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

5:15 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

7:20 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:50 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

11:55 p.m. — A Belle for Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8 a.m. — A Belle for Christmas

10:10 a.m. — Unaccompanied Minors

12:15 p.m. — Deck the Halls

2:20 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

4:25 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

5:30 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

8 p.m. — Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

9 p.m. — The Santa Clause

11 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 9

1 a.m. — Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

7 a.m. — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. — Deck the Halls

9:30 a.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

10:35 a.m. — Life-Size

12:40 p.m. — Life-Size 2

2:45 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

4:50 p.m. — The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:35 p.m. — Love the Coopers

Monday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. — This Christmas

11 a.m. — Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

12 p.m. — Love the Coopers

2:35 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:40 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 p.m. — No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 11

12 a.m. — Holiday in Handcuffs

7 a.m. — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. — Unaccompanied Minors

11 a.m. — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

12:35 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

6:25 p.m. — Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:30 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Finding Nemo

Wednesday, Dec. 12

12 a.m. — Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

7 a.m. — Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

11:30 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

1:30 p.m. — Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

3 p.m. — Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. — Ice Age: Continental Drift

6:30 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Finding Nemo

9 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Thursday, Dec. 13

12 a.m. — Call Me Claus

7 a.m. — Call Me Claus

11 a.m. — No Sleep 'Til Christmas

1:05 p.m. — This Christmas

3:40 p.m. — Holiday in Handcuffs

5:45 p.m. — The Holiday

8:55 p.m. — The Santa Clause

Friday, Dec. 14

12 a.m. — Deck the Halls

7 a.m. — The Family Stone

11:00 a.m. — Angels Sing

1:05 p.m. — The Mistle-Tones

3:10 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

5:15 p.m. — Deck the Halls

7:20 p.m. — The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. — The Family Stone

Saturday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. — Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. — Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9 a.m. — Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

12:35 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

4:40 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:45 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:15 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. — Life-Size 2

Sunday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. — A Belle for Christmas

9 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

11 a.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

12 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story

2 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:05 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:35 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:15 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

11:20 p.m. — A Miracle on Christmas Lake

Monday, Dec. 17

7 a.m. — Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

9 a.m. — Angels Sing

11 a.m. — Call Me Claus

1 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:05 p.m. — Deck the Halls

5:10 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

7:15 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. — Paddington

Tuesday, Dec. 18

12 a.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

7 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. — Mickey's A Christmas Carol

8 a.m. — Call Me Claus

10 a.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:35 a.m. — Paddington

1:35 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. — The Truth About Christmas

5:45 p.m. — The Holiday

8:55 p.m. — The Santa Clause

Wednesday, Dec. 19

12 a.m. — 12 Dates of Christmas

7 a.m. — Snow

9 a.m. — Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11 a.m. — The Family Stone

1 p.m. — Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)

2 p.m. — The Holiday

5:05 p.m. — The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's The Incredibles

11:55 p.m. — Life-Size

Thursday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. — Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

8:30 a.m. — Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. — Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. — Life-Size

1:30 p.m. — Life-Size 2

3:30 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. — Santa Claus is Comin' To Town

6:40 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's The Incredibles

9:20 p.m. — Ice Age: Continental Drift

11:25 p.m. — Life-Size 2

Friday, Dec. 21

1:30 a.m. — Mickey's Christmas Carol

7 a.m. — Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. — Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. — The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special

10:30 a.m. — Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

11 a.m. — Mickey's Christmas Carol

11:30 a.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

12:30 p.m. — Love the Coopers

3 p.m. — Ice Age: Continental Drift

5:05 p.m. — The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. — No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. — A Miracle on Christmas Lake

9:40 a.m. — The Santa Clause

11:50 a.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:55 p.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

2:25 p.m. — Disney's Prep & Landing

2:55 p.m. — Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:25 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. — The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. — The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. — Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

9:40 p.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:45 a.m. — Disney∙Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

12:15 p.m. — Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

1:20 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

5:05 p.m. — The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. — Life-Size 2

Monday, Dec. 24

7:30 a.m. — Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11 a.m. — Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30 p.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:05 p.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

4:10 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

6:15 p.m. — Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:55 p.m. — The Santa Clause

Tuesday, Dec. 25

12 a.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7 a.m. — Disney's Prep & Landing

7:30 a.m. — Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8 a.m. — Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11 a.m. — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. — Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

2:40 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

4:45 p.m. — The Santa Clause

6:50 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. — Disney's The Lion King

12 a.m. — Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Now that the countdown to holiday season is officially on, Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas is sure to fill you days with festive tales that will entertain the entire family.