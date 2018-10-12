Freeform just released some information that's bound to set an amazing tone for the upcoming weekend. According to reports, the Life Size 2 premiere date will fall within Disney's annual 25 Days of Christmas programming. And by the looks of the newly released production photos, holiday Eve is as fierce as they come.

That's right — fans will finally get to see Tyra Banks and Francia Raisa in action Saturday, Dec. 2, on the network. Banks' character (who is obviously the talented, sweet, and endearing Eve doll) comes to life to help Raisa's character (the role of the CEO for the toy company that produces the Eve doll) through what's been described as a quarter-life crisis. And because fans know whatever Eve touches turns to gold by now, you can bet that she'll ultimately be helping her to "shine brighter and further" than before. Rounding out the amazing cast are actors

Amongst the casting news and premise for the sequel, which were announced in July 2018, it was also reported that Banks would be gifting the flick with a new version of the catchy theme song "Be a Star." Not sure if the remix will include any seasonal melodic flare, but one thing's for sure, Banks' holiday Eve is definitely full of Christmas magic.

Freeform/Guy D’Alema

And fans on Twitter can't seem to get enough of her, as well as the movie news, already.

