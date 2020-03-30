Social distancing and movie marathons are the new peanut butter and jelly, and that's why Freeform's new movie marathon is encouraging people to #StayTheFFHome. While there's no shortage of TV shows and movies to stream during self-quarantine, adding an extra bit of structure to viewing plans is always welcome. And Freeform isn't playing around when it comes to planning perfectly themed weekend marathons. The cable channel is serving up everything from a "Chick Flick" weekend to two days devoted to all the Hunger Games content that viewers can handle.

The themed weekends, which are set to continue through the end of April, are part of Freeform's #StayTheFFHome campaign, which is designed to encourage young adults to stay home and help stop the spread of COVID-19, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. During each weekend's marathon, viewers will see PSAs from Freeform's top stars like Good Trouble's Maia Mitchell and Everything's Gonna Be Okay's Josh Thomas, which will discuss the importance of social distancing and flattening the curve.

Freeform is kicking the initiative off on Friday, April 3, with a Season 1 marathon of Everything's Gonna Be Okay, followed by "Chick Flick Weekend" on April 4-5. Throughout the rest of the month viewers can enjoy "Super Hero Movie Weekend," "FunDay Weekend," and "Hunger Games Weekend." Here are some highlights to look out for:

1. Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Apr. 3)

The title isn't the only thing that's relevant about Freeform's charming comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay. The series follows a twentysomething as he finds himself becoming the legal guardian of his half-sisters after their father's death. If you're looking for something uplifting about finding ways to laugh during difficult times, this is the show for you.

2. Dirty Dancing (Apr. 4)

Of course Freeform's Chick Flick Weekend includes Dirty Dancing. The classic '80s movie is just as sexy and entertaining now as it was when it was released back in 1987. It also happens to be a summer vacation movie that will transport you to the Catskills without you ever having to leave your house — a true quarantine win.

3. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Apr. 5)

Not only does Forgetting Sarah Marshall have an incredible cast — Jason Segel, Mila Kunis, and Kristen Bell — it's also set in Hawaii, making it the perfect escape movie. And, as an added bonus, it includes Segel singing his now legendary song "Dracula's Lament."

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Apr. 11)

Tom Holland's first solo Spider-Man movie combines the joys of a classic teen movie with the action viewers have come to expect from their Marvel superhero films. This also happens to be one of the few Marvel films that isn't available on Disney+, so go ahead and set your DVR for some Spidey fun now.

5. Matilda (Apr. 18)

Matilda is basically the patron saint of social distancing. She speed cleans, loves books, and is happy to host a solo dance party in her living room. It's time to be more like Matilda, and rewatching the '90s favorite is a great place to start.

6. The Hunger Games (Apr. 25)

The dystopian world of Panem isn't exactly a cheery place, but seeing Katniss Everdeen become a total hero is the energy you need right now. Watching the Hunger Games marathon is also the perfect way to prepare for Suzanne Collins' prequel book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes before its May release.

Believe it or not, that's just a small taste of the quarantine content coming your way. Here's the full schedule of Freeform's #StayTheFFHome Marathon for the month of April:

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Marathon – Friday, Apr. 3

5:30 p.m. – Episode #1001 – “Seven-Spotted Ladybug”

6:30 p.m. – Episode #1002 – “Greenbottle Blue Tarantula”

7:00 p.m. – Episode #1003 – “Giant Asian Mantises”

7:30 p.m. – Episode #1004 – “Silkmoths”

8:00 p.m. – Episode #1005 – “West African Giant Black Millipedes”

8:30 p.m. – Episode #1006 – “Harvester Ants”

9:00 p.m. – Episode #1007 – “Blue Death-Feigning Beetles”

9:30 p.m. – Episode #1008 – “Maggots”

10:00 p.m. – Episode #1009 – “Monarch Butterflies”

10:30 p.m. – Episode #1010 – “Discoid Cockroaches”

Chick Flick Weekend — Apr. 4 & 5

Saturday, April 4:

7:00 a.m. – Rock of Ages

10:10 a.m. – Miss Congeniality

12:50 p.m. – Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

3:30 p.m. – Dirty Dancing

6:05 p.m. – Pretty Woman

8:45 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

11:25 p.m. – Keeping Up with The Joneses

Sunday, April 5

7:30 a.m. – Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

10:13 a.m. – Keeping Up with the Joneses

12:47 p.m. – Dirty Dancing

3:24 p.m. – Pretty Woman

6:05 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:45 p.m. – How to Be Single

11:20 p.m. – Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Super Hero Movie Weekend — Apr. 11-12

Saturday, April 11:

7:30 a.m. – Back to the Future

10:10 a.m. – Holes

12:50 p.m. – Disney’s Bolt

3:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

5:30 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles

8:10 p.m. – Spider-Man: Homecoming

11:20 p.m. – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Sunday, April 12:

7:30 a.m. – Holes

10:10 a.m. – Disney’s Bolt

12:20 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

2:50 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles

5:30 p.m. – Spider-Man: Homecoming

8:40 p.m. – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

11:20 p.m. – Back to the Future

FunDay Weekend Apr. 18-19

Saturday, April 18:

7:30 a.m. – What a Girl Wants

10:00 a.m. – Grown Ups

12:25 p.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:05 p.m. – Matilda

5:10 p.m. – Despicable Me

7:15 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

9:25 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

11:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)

Sunday, April 19:

8:00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

10:30 a.m. – Matilda

12:35 p.m. – Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016)

3:05 p.m. – Despicable Me

5:10 p.m. – Despicable Me 2

7:20 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

9:25 p.m. – Disney/Pixar’s A Bug’s Life

11:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)

Hunger Games Weekend — Apr. 25 & 26

Saturday, April 25:

8:00 a.m. – The Waterboy

10:00 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

1:15 p.m. – The Hunger Games

4:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Sunday, April 26:

7:30 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

10:45 p.m. – The Hunger Games

2:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:10 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

11:25 p.m. – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

