From Pasties To Facial Razors, These Are The 38 Best Products Trending On Amazon

When it comes to finding random-yet-awesome products you didn’t even know you needed, the best products trending on Amazon is where it’s at. Not only does the online retailer seem to carry literally everything under the sun (mushroom-infused coffee, anyone?), almost every product has tons of brutally honest reviews from real customers, providing invaluable insight on what’s actually worth trying for yourself.

Of course, scrolling through a near-endless array of products and reading all those reviews takes a ton of time — but, lucky for you, I’ve done the work for you. From pasties to facial razors, this round-up features some of the very things you can find right now.

The items on this list range from the elegant to the bizarre to the seemingly mundane. You’ll discover things like a neck-supporting travel pillow that makes you look like a turtle, and a cult-favorite body lotion that Rihanna herself (!!!) swears by. All these random items do have one thing in common, though: They’re all trending on Amazon, which is actually a pretty impressive feat. Amazon customers have a ton of options — so when a single product manages to beat out countless competitors, it’s a good sign that product is going to be a true winner.

Curious what all the buzz is about? Just keep reading.

1. This Humidifier That Doubles As An Essential Oil Diffuser & An LED Mood Light Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this humidifier add moisture back into the air, it also doubles as an essential oil diffuser. The 2.5-liter tank is large enough to run continuously for up to 30 hours, and since the simple, intuitive design is all one piece, it's quick and easy to fill the tank up directly from the top. The device has three settings; high mist, low mist, and sleep, which turns off the optional color-changing LED mood light.

2. These Super-Sharp Razors To Groom Your Eyebrows Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon These best-selling eyebrow razors are a quick, easy, and painless way to clean up your brows, and they're equally effective at keeping any other stray facial hairs in place (goodbye, unwanted peach fuzz). Each razor has single stainless steel blade that's incredibly sharp and easy to work with, making it easy to get those fine, downy hairs that most razors miss.

3. A Soft Weighted Blanket To Help Soothe Anxiety And Promote Sound Sleep Simple Being Weighted Blanket $50 | Amazon See on Amazon From relieving anxiety to banishing insomnia, fans of weighted blankets swear they're nothing short of miraculous. This quilted cotton blanket is weighted with tiny glass beads, for a soothing, relaxing effect that doesn't feel suffocating. Plus, the blanket has loops to attach it to any duvet cover, making it easy to customize to suit your home's decor.

4. The Silicone Nipple Covers That Are Completely Invisible Under Clothes The Ultimate NippleCovers $25 | Amazon See on Amazon From plunging necklines to barely-there backs, many of today's trends aren't exactly designed to wear with a traditional bra. With these popular adhesive nipple covers, you can go braless if you'd like to. Made of lightweight, flexible silicone, they're designed to smoothly mold to the natural shape of your breast, blending seamlessly into your skin so they're invisible under sheer clothing. "These work so amazingly well," one reviewer wrote. "I've already used them 10 times and they have the same exact stick as the first day."

5. This Mushroom-Infused Coffee That Naturally Fuels Your Brain Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee (10-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Mushrooms are known for their ability to boost the immune system and to increase energy levels, focus, and mental clarity. Replace your morning latte with this mushroom-infused coffee, and you'll reap their brain-boosting benefits without adding an extra step to your routine. The box comes with 10 single-serve packets of instant coffee, which is infused with premium Lion's Mane and Chaga mushroom powder.

6. These Individually-Packaged Cooling Masks To Soothe Tired, Puffy Eyes skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel (4-Pack) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Just a few minutes with these cooling, firming eye gels will transform the area around your eyes, taking the delicate skin from tired and puffy to bright and firm. Made by Icelandic beauty company Skyn, the gels are formulated with elastin and hexapeptide to keep skin firm, ginkgo biloba to de-puff and improve blood flow, and powerful antioxidants to prevent future damage.

7. A Reusable Cleansing Cloth That Melts Away Makeup Using Nothing But Water MakeUp Eraser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon An option that's both affordable and environmentally-friendly, this unique cleansing cloth will remove every last drop of your makeup, using nothing but water. A great option for those with allergies or sensitive skin, it can be washed and reused up to 1,000 times. "I was amazed how little effort it took to remove all my makeup, including waterproof mascara," one reviewer marveled.

8. A Chic Way To Put Your Hair In A Ponytail Without Leaving A Crease LilySilk Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This silk scrunchie a fashion-forward way to elevate a basic ponytail. Better still, unlike most hair elastics, it's incredibly gentle on your strands. That means less frizz, less breakage, and no more dreaded "ponytail dent" when you take your hair down. Made with 100 percent real mulberry silk, the scrunchie is available in a rainbow of gorgeous colors — good luck limiting yourself to only one.

9. A Thickening, Texturizing Sea Salt Spray That Gives Your Hair A Beachy, Boho Look Beauty By Earth Sea Salt Spray $17 | Amazon See on Amazon For those of us who don't live by the sea, this texturizing sea salt spray is a quick way to give your hair beachy, breezy waves and effortlessly windswept volume — all from the comfort of your home. The lightweight, buildable formula not only smells great, it's infused with naturally conditioning agents like organic aloe, green tea, algae, and raspberry fruit. "Has a light coconut smell that will remind you of a day at the beach," one happy reviewer wrote.

10. A Fan-Favorite Can Cooler That's Designed For Slim Drinks Like White Claw BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers can't say enough good thing things about this bestselling can cooler — of over 1,700 reviewers, a whopping 92% gave it a solid five-star rating. Designed to fit slim, sleek cans like those hard seltzers on the market, its double-insulated stainless steel keep your drink cold for hours, while the copper outer shell prevents it from sweating in your hand or bag. Plus, it comes in a range of 20 fun, playful colors, including multiple glitter-flecked hues.

11. A Soft, Plush Pullover That Feels Like Luxury Against Your Skin Dokotoo Fleece Pullover $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Soft and snuggly, you'll want to live in this half-zip pullover all season long. Made of plush, ultra-fluffy fleece, the athleisure-inspired style will pair perfectly with all your jeans, leggings, and boots. "I love this snuggly top," one reviewer gushed. "It's amazingly warm and comfortable." Available sizes: S-XXL

12. A Set Of Six Essential Oils That Come In A Pretty Gift Box PURE AROMA 100% Pure Essential Oils (Set of 6) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're new to essential oils or simply want to add to your collection, this set of premium essential oils is an excellent option. The set comes packaged in a pretty gift box with six popular types of high-quality, 100 percent pure essential oils: lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, lemongrass, and sweet orange.

13. The $12 Moisturizer That Rihanna Can't Live Without Weleda Skin Food $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Rihanna swears by this cult-favorite body cream to moisturize and prime her hands and feet before a mani-pedi — that alone is reason enough to try it. Aptly named "skin food," it's a rich, buttery cream that's formulated with naturally soothing ingredients like calendula, chamomile, pansy, and sweet almond oil, hitting dry, cracked skin with a super-charged dose of moisture. "It is ultra thick, creamy and smells heavenly," one reviewer gushed. "The best cream I have ever found."

14. A Pair Of Soft, Sporty Joggers With Over 1,500 Glowing Reviews SweatyRocks Joggers $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Joggers like these are an athleisure staple — they're as comfortable as sweatpants, but look much more fashionable. Made of breathable 100 percent cotton, these are simple and sporty, with a classic tapered leg, a sleek, slim fit, and a chic drawstring waist. Oh, and did we mention they have pockets? Available sizes: XS-XXL

15. The Cult-Favorite Chemical Exfoliant One Reviewer Called "A Miracle In A Bottle" Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Beloved by beauty experts and skincare enthusiasts alike, this exfoliating liquid has truly earned its cult-favorite status. The clear liquid formula includes 2% salicylic acid, a BHA acid known to unclogs pores and brighten skin tone. Like all Paula's Choice products, it's free of chemicals, dyes, and other common irritants, and is gentle enough for daily use, even on sensitive skin. "I am being 100% honest when I say this has changed my life!," one reviewer gushed.

16. The Fan-Favorite Travel Pillow That Will Make Long Plane Rides & Car Trips So Much More Bearable Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop singing the praises of this unique travel pillow — in over 8,600 glowingly positive reviews, people call it "life-changing," "incredible," and "the best invention ever." The sturdy, rib-like internal base is covered in firm foam padding and soft, plush fleece — creating a naturally ergonomic design that comfortably supports your head and neck. Plus, since the base is adjustable, you can easily adjust the pillow to fit your neck perfectly.

17. A Pair Wireless Ear Buds That Come With Their Own Portable Charging Case Dettifoss Wireless Ear Buds $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleek and compact, these Bluetooth-powered earbuds come with their own portable charging case, meaning you'll never get stuck with dead earbuds again. Despite their tiny size, reviewers say their sound quality is impressive, and that their battery life is long-lasting. "These wireless earbuds are amazing," one reviewer gushed. "Great battery life, strong reliable connect, and good audio quality."

18. A Chic Canvas Bag That's Perfect For Traveling Canvas Weekender Bag $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a sleeve to slide over the handle of a rolling suitcase, this stylish weekender bag has tons of space, yet is still small enough to count as your "personal item" to bring on the plane alongside your carry-on. Made of sturdy canvas with a buttery vegan leather strap, it's available in a wide variety of chic colors and prints. "The little zipper pouch in the back was VERY convenient for my passport, boarding pass, phone and money," one satisfied reviewer noted.

19. A Pair Of Crawler-Style Earrings In A Sleek, Minimalist Design PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crawler Earrings $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Sleek and sophisticated, these minimalist crawler earrings make for an visually appealing alternative to your everyday hoops or studs. They're especially great if you have multiples piercings, since their minimalist design makes them the ideal option to pair with other earrings. Plated in real 14-karat gold, they're hypoallergenic and nickel-free. "These lay nicely against your ear and don't catch on clothing, like so many other crawler earrings do," one reviewer reported.

20. These Individually-Packaged Towelettes That Smell Like Delicious Essential Oils Herban Essentials Mini Towelettes (Pack of 7) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Stash these individually-wrapped mini towelettes in your bag for when you need to freshen up on the go — infused with naturally antimicrobial essential oils, they're a gentler alternative to chemical-laden wipes or sanitizers. Plus, reviewers say they smell intoxicating. "They're more than a towelette for cleansing, they are aromatherapy on the go," one person gushed. "They smell so pure and good."

21. A Classic Denim Jacket That Looks Great With Everything Riders by Lee Stretch Denim Jacket $30 | Amazon See on Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic jean jacket — the workwear-inspired staple is timeless, comfortable, and looks great with just about any outfit. Backed by over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews, this one is practically perfect option. The classic fit is great on its own or layered, it's extremely durable and well-made, and a healthy dose of stretch in the denim makes it incredibly comfortable. Plus, it's available in six stylish denim washes, including black, white, and cherry red. Available sizes: S-XL

22. A Moisturizing Hair Treatment To Heal And Seal Split Ends Moroccanoil Mending Infusion $32 | Amazon See on Amazon This hair mending infusion does exactly what it sounds like: heals and seals split ends, giving your strands that soft, silky look that comes right after a haircut. Infused with nourishing, conditioning ingredients like argan oil, quinoa protein and baobab extracts, the smooth, lightweight formula also prevents further damage, which is a huge plus if your end goal is letting your hair grow long.

23. The Award-Winning Body Pillow People Can't Stop Raving About Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Body Pillow $70 | Amazon See on Amazon This award-winning bamboo body pillow has over 3,500 glowing five-star reviews, with people writing it's "the best body pillow ever" and "like sleeping on a cloud." Made from a soft bamboo exterior with a breathable, shredded memory foam interior, it's naturally hypoallergenic, molds to the shape of your body, and feels luxuriously plush to the touch. The large, full-length pillow is designed to fit any standard 20-inch by 54-inch body pillow case.

24. An Electric Milk Frother For Amazing At-Home Coffee Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Save money on fancy drinks and get this handheld electric milk frother instead — it's a quick and easy way to make lattes, cappuccinos, and more at home. The battery-operated device is simple to use, with a single on/off switch and a sleek, ergonomic design. Reviewers say it works well with alternative milk such as almond or oat, and that it's also great for whipping cream and mixing protein shakes.

25. A Set Of Packing Cubes To Keep Your Stuff Organized While You're Traveling JJ POWER Travel Packing Cubes (5-Piece Set) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type of person who tends to bring your entire wardrobe on vacation, you'll love this chic set of packing cubes. Compact and lightweight, they're a great way to streamline the process of unpacking and re-packing, and keep various clothing items organized so you can easily find them during your trip. The set comes with two large cubes, one medium cube, one small cube, and one cube that fits two pairs of shoes.

26. These Unique Cleaning Gloves That Clean Any Surface Using Nothing But Water Nano Glove Green Household Cleaning Glove $10 | Amazon See on Amazon These innovative cleaning gloves are made with a unique fiber that draws dirt, dust, and grime like a magnet — allowing you to clean virtually any household surface using nothing but water. Since they can be machine-washed and reused up to 400 times, they're sure to help you cut back on paper towels, and they're also a great way to limit exposure to the harsh chemicals found in most cleaning products.

27. An Exfoliating Treatment That's Great For Keratosis Pilaris Touch Keratosis Pilaris AHA & BHA Exfoliating Treatment $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this gentle exfoliating treatment to treat keratosis pilaris, body acne, uneven skin tone and texture, dryness, and more. It's formulated with exfoliating glycolic acid and salicylic acid, plus naturally moisturizing, nourishing ingredients like aloe, glycine soja oil, and vitamin E. "After the first use, my skin felt noticeably softer," one reviewer reported. "It gets softer and smoother with every use, so you get both the instant gratification and the long-term results."

28. A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers That Let Your Feet Breathe JARLIF Slip-On Athletic Shoes $28 | Amazon Made of breathable mesh material in an easy slip-on design, these athletic shoes combine fashion and function. The stretchy mesh material they're made with comfortably molds to the shape of your foot, making them especially great option for anyone with wide feet or bunions. Choose from five monochromatic designs: black, white, periwinkle, aqua, or a playful, peach-tinged pink. Available sizes: 5.5-10

29. A Wood Massager To Knead Away Aches And Soreness In Your Feet Ootari Dual Foot Massager Roller $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike many electronic massagers, this solid wood foot massager will actually look stylish displayed in your home. Of course, that's not the only thing to love about it — it's also a soothing, effective way to massage sore feet, relieve stress, and treat foot conditions like plantar fasciitis. The ergonomic base design is slightly curved to fit the shape of your feet, while the knobs ridges on the spinning rods knead the muscles, tendons, and ligaments in the soles of your feet.

30. A "Smart" Device That Lets You Control Your Garage Door Using Your Phone MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener $43 | Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop singing the praises of this smart garage door opener — it has over 2,900 glowingly positive reviews, writing it's "the most amazing thing ever," it "works flawlessly," and it's "super easy to install." Powered by Bluetooth, the device allows you (and up to four other users) to remotely open or close your garage door from anywhere. It works with any garage door opener made after 1993, as long as you have a WiFi router within 50 feet.

31. These Warm, Cozy Socks Are Infused With Lavender And Vitamin E Dr. Scholl's Soothing Lavender + Vitamin E Socks (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Warm, cozy socks make cold weather so much better, and these fuzzy socks from Dr. Scholl's make it easy to step up your game. They're infused with soothing, moisturizing lavender and vitamin E, a huge plus if your feet tend to grow dry and rough during the winter months. They're also incredibly soft, thick, and plush, with skid-proof grips on the soles so you don't slip.

32. A Classic Cotton Sweater That'll Never Go Out Of Style Daily Ritual 100% Cotton Mock-Neck Sweater $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Timeless and versatile, this cozy pullover sweater is sure to get plenty of wear. Wear it with jeans or leggings one day, then dress it up with a midi skirt and heeled boots the next. It's made of soft, substantial 100% cotton knit, with defined ribbing at the cuffs, hem, and neckline. Choose from nine gorgeous colors — or simply buy them all. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33. A Deluxe Stainless Steel Barware Set With A Gorgeous Copper Finish VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker Barware Set (Set of 9) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift for the aspiring mixologist in your life, this chic Parisian barware set is sure to be a hit. Other than ingredients, the nine-piece set includes everything you need to make your favorite craft cocktails at home: a muddler, a double-ended stirring utensil, a Hawthorne strainer, a julep strainer, two pour spouts, a double-ended measuring jigger, and even a recipe guide with glossy, full color photos.

34. This Soft, Sumptuous Throw That Makes Any Space Feel Luxurious Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Soft and plush, this faux fur throw blanket is a chic (and cozy!) way to add sumptuous texture and rich color to any space. A true fan favorite, it's earned over 4,600 glowingly positive reviews on Amazon, earning an overall rating of 4.6-stars. It's available in a vibrant range of 17 stylish colors, making it easy to find a shade that complements any style of home decor.

35. A Silicone Mat That Makes Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes So Much Easier Ranphykx Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Regularly cleaning your makeup brushes is key to removing bacteria, dead skin cells, and product build-up, and this cleaning mat makes the process quick and easy. Suction the silicone mat to the base of your sink, then rub your brushes clean against its tiny ridges and bumps. "With this little mat in the bottom of the sink, even my liquid foundation brush came spotlessly clean in a matter of minutes," one reviewer wrote. "No muss, no fuss and no baby shampoo goop in my hand!"

36. These Discreet, Clear Heel Protecters To Prevent Your Stilettos From Sinking Into The Ground During Outdoor Events Solemates High Heel Protectors $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Outdoor weddings and other events can be an excellent opportunity to show off your stilettos — as long as you have these high heel protectors, that is. They're designed to keep spiky heels from sinking into the ground, preventing them from getting stained (and making it much easier to move gracefully). They work best with slightly skinnier heels, with a heel that measures about a 1/4-inch in diameter.

37. A Soft, Plush Tablet Stand That's Perfect For When You're Watching Netflix LapGear Original Tablet Pillow Stand $14 | Amazon See on Amazon A must for anyone who loves using a tablet in bed, this plush pillow stand holds your device upright in either landscape or portrait mode, allowing you to use it hands-free. It's stuffed with soft microbeads, so it comfortably comforts to any surface, and it even has a tiny pocket to stash your phone. It even comes in your choice of five cute colors: pink, turquoise, grey, black, or soft baby blue.