Onscreen and off, it seems the Full House family stands by one another. On Thursday, Feb. 28, John Stamos shared how Jodie Sweetin helped him become sober as he presented her with the Writers in Treatment’s Experience, Strength, and Hope Award. As reported by Variety, Sweetin received the award for her recovery advocacy work and her memoir unSweetined. Writers in Treatment is an organization devoted to helping people working in the arts seek treatment for alcoholism and addiction. And it's clear from both Full House actors' words at the event that they feel passionately about the organization's cause.

Sweetin has been candid about her struggles with addiction as a child actor and young adult. Before joining the cast of Fuller House, she became a drug and alcohol counselor and spent time working in the recovery field before she returned to acting, per The Fix. Her experiences clearly helped her co-star Stamos when he started his own recovery journey. According to Variety, before presenting his co-star with her award, the actor explained how he turned to Sweetin four years after he said he "hit rock bottom." He told the crowd,

"It took me a long time, a long time disappointing everyone who cared about me, culminating in a terrible DUI where I could have killed somebody. I hit rock bottom. Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life."

Stamos also thanked Sweetin for helping him stay on a path that's brought him so much happiness. "Thank god, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father," Stamos said. "This is Jodie's legacy in my life." The Full House actor married model Caitlin McHugh in 2018 and they welcomed their son, Billy, in April of the same year.

Sweetin had nothing but praise for Stamos in return. "John, I'm so proud of you and it's been the greatest thing to watch someone that you love have the light come back on again," she said. The 37-year-old is coming up on eight years of sobriety herself, per Variety, and it's clear that she's devoted to helping others on their journeys too. That's because she knows what it means to have someone there when you need them the most.

"The biggest thanks I want to give is my mom and dad,” she said when she accepted her honor. "To say that I am grateful to them is a word and a feeling far too small for what they gave me and the patience and the understanding and the unconditional love that it took to get me on this journey. You guys never gave up and you never told me I was bad."

It's inspiring to see how far Sweetin and Stamos have come, and just how much admiration they have for each other. After presenting her with the award, Stamos shared more kind words for his TV niece on Instagram. He captioned a photo from Full House,

"Proud moment last night honoring @jodiesweetin at the Experience, Hope & Strength Awards. Who knew this little blonde scene-stealer in a side pony-tale would grow up and change so many lives. (Mine included) Her sobriety is inspirational to say the least. Congrats Jodie on this award recognizing your extraordinary journey. You give so many people HOPE. Love you! UJ"

Looking back, neither actor could have known what a major impact they would have on each other's lives when they were originally filming Full House. To fans they'll always be Uncle Jesse and Stephanie, but it's wonderful to know that their behind-the-scenes bond has led to so many beautiful moments of positive change in their real lives.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).