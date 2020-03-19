There’s nothing like a crisis to bring people together and in times of panic and quarantining, we need that togetherness more than ever. Determined to use her time in coronavirus self-isolation to make people feel better, actress Gal Gadot enlisted her famous friends to perform a star-studded rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’

With the world’s biggest stars on speed dial, the Wonder Woman actress raided her phone book with the mission of creating a motivational cover version of The Beatles singer’s uplifting and inspiring ballad calling for world peace.

The video shared on Gadot’s Instagram IGTV sees Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig among the seriously impressive cast, each showing off their vocal delivery as they take a short segment from the lyrics.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us,” Gadot wrote on Instagram. “All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne.”

The Israeli actress has been self-isolating for six days and has been one of the most vocal celebs in encouraging fans to follow in her footsteps and stay inside. Earlier in the week, she shared a mirror selfie with a clear message to Instagram, captioned: “Staying home is my super power and yours!”

She continued: “Please everyone take care of yourself, your loved ones and us all. This situation should not be taken lightly. The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this very contagious virus, the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives.”

Back here in the UK, the government is asking people to settle into self-isolation and avoid any non-essential travel, contact with friends and attending public events or spaces such as pubs and theatres. They’re also asking UK residents to work from home wherever possible to stop the virus from spreading.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.