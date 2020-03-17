In an Instagram post on Monday, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju said he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Norwegian actor, best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in the hit HBO series, said he has mild symptoms of a cold but is in “good health” otherwise. Hivju shared the news with a selfie alongside his wife, producer and director Gry Molvær Hivju, and urged his followers to “be extremely careful” amid the global health pandemic.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus," Hivju wrote. "My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes." Citing his mild symptoms and good health, he continued, “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful.” He then called on people to implement good personal hygiene, social distancing, and self quarantine. “Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” Hivju wrote.

The actor also urged his followers to follow the CDC’s guidelines for “staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community.” He concluded, “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Hivju’s diagnosis comes a few hours after actor Idris Elba revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus. Like Hivju, Elba appeared in good health and said he had no symptoms but remains in isolation. In a video shared on Twitter, Elba told his followers to “stay home and be pragmatic.” He added, “No panic.” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who announced that they both tested positive for the virus on March 11, were released from the hospital on Monday, according to various reports. The two will quarantine in their home in Australia.

As of March 16, there are over 3,400 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and a total of 68 deaths, per the CDC. And according to WHO, there are over 167,000 coronavirus cases and more than 6,600 deaths globally. In efforts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus’ spread, music festivals, entertainment events, and film premieres have been cancelled or postponed to minimize exposure within large gatherings. Meanwhile across Hollywood, studios have shut down the production of various TV shows and films.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.