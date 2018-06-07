9 Clues Jon Snow Will Die In 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8

With so much time to kill before the premiere of Game Of Thrones Season 8, it's hard for fans not to theorize about the fates of the remaining characters. Already, HBO has teased that basically everyone on Game Of Thrones is going to die in the final season, which includes some fan favorites like Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, and Jon Snow. And let's be honest, there are a whole lot of clues that Jon Snow will not survive Season 8. So many, in fact, that it kind of seems inevitable that Jon Snow will die (again) before the final season ends.

Over the course of seven seasons, Jon Snow has narrowly escaped death time and time again, until, you know, he didn't and then he actually died, only to be brought back to life again by Melisandre. At this point, could he really manage to walk away with his life?

Not to be a real Negative Nancy about all this, but I have to say no. It just seems really unlikely that Jon Snow, the warrior who's got some serious beef with the Night King can live past the Game Of Thrones finale. Don't believe me? Well, I've got some proof to back it up.

These are the nine possible clues that could explain why Jon Snow won't be making it out of Game Of Thrones alive.

1. He's Azor Ahai Giphy There have been many Azor Ahai rumors, but if the Jon Snow is Azor Ahai rumor turns out to be true, welp, it means the newest Targaryen could say goodbye to this world — again. Some even think Snow's name, Aegon Targaryen, could be the ultimate clue that he is the Prince Who Was Promised.

2 He's The King Of The North Giphy Being a King of the North is kind of a death wish since the past two kings, Ned Stark and Robb Stark, both bit the dust. While he's outlasted them both, it still feels unlikely that he can outlast them all.

3 He's (Kind Of) A Stark Giphy Sure, we now know that Jon is really a Targaryen, but the fact that he was raised Stark might be an omen for him since that family doesn't have a good track record so far. Now it's just a game of odds and they are definitely stacked against the remaining Starks: Arya, Sansa, and Bran.

4 He's A Warrior Giphy Jon Snow prefers to be on the battlefield instead of on the throne, which puts him at greater risk of losing his life. He's managed to keep himself alive so far, but his last battle with the Night King could have gone very differently if his uncle Benjen didn't show up.

5 He's Made An Enemy Of The Night King Giphy The leader of the White Walkers seems to have his icy blue eye on Jon Snow. The Night King almost killed Jon Snow last season and now that that he's gone beyond the wall, there is defintiely going to be a show down between the two. It's unlikely both will come out of it alive.

6 He Told Melisandre Not To Bring Him Back Again Giphy The fact that he died might feel like a sign that Jon Snow won't die again, but if anything, it's just made it clear that this time, his death will be final. Jon Snow told Melisandre not to bring him back if he does happen to lose his life for a second time and it's unlikely she'll defy him.

7 He's In Love Giphy Sure, sure love is a many splendored thing and all that, but not in Westeros. There it's basically a death wish since being in love seems to make you more susceptible to a fatal blow. In fact, Jon Snow almost lost his life to his first love Ygritte, but was saved by Olly, who in the end was happy to stab him to death. His new and very inappropriate love affair with Daenerys might just be the sign that he's not long for this world.

8 He's Too Trusting Giphy Jon Snow is a sensitive soul, which is probably why he seems too willing to trust well, everyone. While he's gotten a little more aggressive as he ages, he still seems to open to see the best in those who are really his enemies. No one would be surprised to see Cersei or Daenerys or even his own sister, Sansa turn on him before Season 8 is said and done.