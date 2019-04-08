Get ready to take a load off and pour yourself a piping hot cup of bittersweet feelings, because our long and arduous journey between Game of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8 is almost over. Just in time for the final season, some of the stars of Game of Thrones shared series moments that shocked them as much as they shocked so many of us, and it's basically a trip down Extremely Heartbreaking Show Memory Lane. To gear up for the last chapter of Thrones, HBO released a video in which members of the series' ensemble talk about their favorite show moments, earliest show memories, and shocking moments. And duh, there are spoilers for the first seven seasons ahead. If you are not all caught up on Thrones, maybe bookmark this video for later.

Sophie Turner, who has played Sansa Stark since the beginning, went with a Season 1 moment that all but turned the show upside down: the beheading of Ned Stark. When talking about this moment, Turner more or less summed up what it has felt like to be a Game of Thrones fan for the past eight years. "From then on, I started to distrust the show as to, like, whether they'd kill my favorite character or not," she said. It is a fair and reasonable concern. Which brings us to Kit Harington's pick: the death of Jon Snow. (No, his death didn't last long, but still! He was betrayed by his own army! They let him bleed out in the snow! Ghost the direwolf! It's all so much!)

GameofThrones on YouTube

When Rory McCann, aka The Hound, got his hands on “The Rains of Castamere” script, he apparently breezed right on past the part where Roslin Frey and Edmure Tully’s reception takes a grisly turn. So apparently, he did not realize what he would be in for when he actually saw the episode. McCann recalled,

"I watched the Red Wedding, and I didn't really read into it in the script of what happened. I think I just did my bit and went, ‘La, la, la.’ And then when it came out, I remember I watched it in the morning, and I'm a big guy, a big tough guy, but guess what? I burst into tears. That was an absolute shocker. I remember just watching it going, ’No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no— What?’ It was brilliant.”

Like so many viewers, he was not emotionally prepared to see Roose Bolton stab Robb Stark, or to see Lothar Frey stab Talisa Stark to death. He definitely wasn't ready to see Black Walder Rivers slit Catelyn Stark's throat. And it sounds like he was gutted to see Robb's direwolf, Grey Wind, die at the hands of Walder Frey. The Hound: He's just like us.

And finally, Isaac Hempstead Wright picked a revelatory and gut-wrenching moment that basically does for the phrase “hold the door” what Psycho did for showers. Yes, my dear Thrones fans, he chose the scene from Season 6 where Bran Stark finds out why Hodor/Wylis can only say “Hodor.”

And if all this talk of Hodor, the Red Wedding, Ghost, and Ned Stark has reduced you to a puddle of tears that could fill several of Tyrion Lannister's wine goblets, then just know that the cast is right there with you.