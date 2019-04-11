Forget all about the theories for a second and start thinking about what it took to make Game Of Thrones. The real nitty gritty details of the series, like how much blood Game Of Thrones used over the course of eight seasons. And how much ice and, yes, fire was used leading up to Game of Thrones' swan song. Thanks to HBO, fans now know the facts and figures of Game Of Thrones and it's safe to say it's all very impressive, and even a little scary.

In a press release obtained by Bustle on Thursday, April 11, HBO broke down what it took to make all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones and once you take a look at the numbers, it's clear, it took a whole lot of blood. According to HBO, Game Of Thrones used 4,000 gallons of artificial blood over the course of its decade of filming. To break that down further, it means GoT used 64,000 cups of blood in eight seasons.

But, this isn't the only GoT figure that will boggle the mind. To make it look like winter was constantly arriving, it took 52,000 bags of paper snow. There were also 3,000 pyrotechnic effects throughout the series, using 63 tons of propane. HBO also reported that since Season 4, the special effects team used 1,102 pounds of Coffee mate for pyrotechnics. Who knew that the coffee creamer brand played an important part on Game Of Thrones?

What would be interesting to know is how much of that firepower was used in Season 8. Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman has teased that the last battle for Winterfell will be unlike anything fans have ever seen before. "What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie," Cogman told Entertainment Weekly. Does that mean an extra hundred pounds of Coffee mate?

To get you even more excited for this epic showdown, Cogman told EW, "This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle." He went as far to call it "an amazing puzzle" that has been "exhausting but I think it will blow everybody away."

Another fun fact that might blow fans away? Game Of Thrones used 12,137 wigs and hairpieces in eight seasons. To get that perfect shade of blonde for Daenerys Targaryen's hair it took more than two months of testing and seven prototypes, according to HBO.

Perhaps, over the years, you've noticed that it took a whole lot of candles to lighten up Westeros. Turns out, the precise number was 20,907 candles. Since Season 4, the special effects teams has used 24,421 pounds of silicone to make prosthetics (even the Night King needs some makeup). According to HBO, the award for longest prosthetic application process goes to the Children of the Forest and the process to zombie-fy the Mountain. Each of these applications took a total of seven hours.

Looking at Game Of Thrones by the numbers, it's clear that for all eight seasons the series took a serious go big or go home approach with every aspect of the production. The question is, how much of all of this was used for the big finale? Here's hoping most of the fake blood will have been spilt by the time we find out who will sit on the Iron Throne.