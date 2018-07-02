Gap's 2018 Fourth Of July Sale Includes Super Discounted Denim & Under $20 Bargains

This isn't just the land of the free and the home of the brave. It's the birthplace of killer Fourth of July sales that celebrate the occasion with deals you'd be insane to miss. Take the Gap's 2018 Fourth of July sale, for example. The blowout of a lifetime has the retailer's chic styles going for hard-to-believe prices that you definitely can't ignore.

There's nothing like the rush of going sales shopping. The euphoric feeling of loading up your cart and racking up massive savings is simply unbeatable. You have July's famous holiday to thank for that, a time of year that slashes the prices of summer styles like its no big deal.

If Old Navy is cutting their prices in half in honor of Independence Day, then you know that its big sister store would have some special tricks up its sleeve. The retailer may not be discounting its entire store, but you'll notice that inventory available via the Gap's website have some serious markdowns. That's saying a lot for a fashion paradise that's known to have pricey pieces. But that's all in the past now since the Gap is dangling quality fashion for under $30 before your eyes.

This is not a drill. There is a such thing as The Great Gap Sale and it's happening right now. The retailer is offering up to 60 percent off of hundreds of mens, women and youth styles included in their Fourth of July sale. That means you can stock up on quality denim, summer-approved dresses and everything in between for prices that you just don't typically see at the Gap.

As if the prospect of $35 jeans that regularly retail for $90 and under $20 tops isn't already appealing enough, the Gap isn't just restricting savings to Fourth specific sale items. You can expect regular priced items to receive a 50 percent off markdown, too. There's just one catch: the savings on merchandise outside of the Great Gap Sale is only online.

As a part of their Fourth of July extravaganza, Gap is offering 40 percent off of online purchases using a limited edition "GO4TH" code. Thanks to a bonus 10 percent off "MOREFUN" coupon code that also tacks on free shipping, you can save a total of 50 percent off of anything — yes, ANYTHING — on Gap's website. Simply load up your virtual cart and watch the coupons stack like magic, even on Fourth of July sales items.

When you get a gander at some of the majorly discounted items Gap is packing, you might be enticed to blow an entire paycheck.

Slim-fitting distressed denim that formerly toted an $89 price tag, this stylish pair of jeans is now up for grabs for practically no money. Stack on the bonus coupon codes and its price is reduced even more to an under $20 steal.

By the time all discounts apply, this summery halter won't even cost 10 bucks. Talk about a savings that will surely call your name!

'Tis the season for off-the-shoulder everything. So, you may as well snag a few dresses while you're taking advantage of super savings, like this flowy number that will go for $30 when everything is all said and done.

With swimsuit season in session, it only makes sense to throw a vacay essential into your cart while their on super sale at the Gap.

A wise shopper wouldn't miss the opportunity to get Gap merchandise for some of the lowest prices you'll ever see from the retailer. The bargains are just too drool-worthy to pass up.