There’s something timelessly alluring about a plunging neckline. While the deep V-neck has been a risqué choice of stylistas for literal decades (hello, J.Lo and the dress that launched Google Images), 2024 seemed to bring out the plungiest necklines in fashion history. These days, dips plummet so low, they fully expose belly buttons.

Some of the culprits to blame for this risqué trend? Your usual fashion vanguards like Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Kardashians/Jenners are particular fans of the revealing style that they launched deep looks via their own labels.

While plunging necklines can be intimidating, there are countless ways to rock the trend without feeling too exposed. Sleek, narrower dips, for example, paired with long-sleeves and cutesy bows still say “demure.” Meanwhile, styles with drop-waist hems, the Princess Diana favorite, will tend to look more elegant — royal, even.

They also easily meld with today’s most popular trends. Leopard? Easy. Cherry mocha? Done. Even the corpcore aesthetic gets away with décolleté-flaunting blazers.

If you’re looking to take the plunge (wink wink), might as well do it chicly and boldly.

A Touch Of Coquette

Nothing says festive more than a velvet dress with a bedazzled bow, so include this baby in your holiday wardrobe arsenal. And with that plunge? All eyes will be on you.

With the coquettecore trend ever so popular, this could easily transition post-holiday season. A year-round investment.

A Navel-Baring Plunge

For plunging dress inspo, look no further than Jenner — and her shoppable wardrobe. She wore this exact dress from her brand Khy.

The all-over ruching is so subtly sensual and the stretchy fabric hugs the body in the best way. It comes in a few hues including a splashy lime green. So brat.

A Spotted Mini

Leopard is the (animal) print du jour this year, so dip your toe in the roaring trend in a halter A-line mini. It’s a whole lot of personality in a micro mini package.

Old Hollywood Glam

Feel like a movie star and channel Old Hollywood glamour in this sparkly halter dress sure to dazzle. And in that deep scarlet hue? It’s the cherry mocha girl dress of dreams.

A Sheer LBD

Up the risqué ante in this little black dress. Save for the bra and undies, it’s crafted in a totally see-through fabrication. You’ll be hitting multiple naked trends in one. This isn’t for the faint of heart.

Officewear With An NSFW Twist

Consider yourself a corpcore girlie? You can still channel the plunging look in this Jacquemus mini. It comes in a bevy of colors (orange, blue, and neutrals) for whatever tickles your fancy and mood.

Cozy & Long

If there’s anything Kim Kardashian and her shapewear label, SKIMS, have taught the world, it’s that loungewear doesn’t need to be frumpy. Exhibit A: this deep plunging lounge dress that comes in a selection of colors.

A Drop-Waist Moment

There’s a reason Princess Di loved drop-waist dresses: They’re so elegant — yes, even with a bit of cleavage flaunted. This this ankle-grazing number with a semi-sweetheart neckline. Utterly classy.

Cutouts Galore

Go all out with the revealing factor in a plunging dress with multiple cutouts and a high slit. YOLO.

Wicked-Coded

Post-brat summer, many a fashion girl have continued to paint their wardrobes green — except this time of the year, it’s all about Elphaba (aka emerald) green. Hop on the trend in a chic sweater dress. Wear it belted for a more put-together vibe or without for a more casual outing.

Very Demure

Deep V necklines don’t always have to be in-your-face racy. Believe it or not, they can also be demure.

This strapless number, though cleavage-baring, feels a lot more reserved with a little string keeping the dress together. It’s a makeshift cutout of sorts.

The Perfect Resort Dress

Any plans of whisking off to an island getaway? You’ll need this halter dress with you.

Whether you’re luxuriating in your cabana while sipping a piña colada, frolicking local markets for trinkets, or showing off the flowy skirt by dancing at your chosen haunt, this ethereal piece can go with any part of your itinerary.

Lingerie-Inspired

Courtesy of Sabrina Carpenter and today’s brightest pop icons, dressing in lingerie is a whole vibe.

This baby pink slip with a lace trim fits the bill — and then some. Romantic and sultry, try this for date night. You’ll make one hell of an impression.

A Yassified Kaftan

Plunging necklines don’t need to come in fitted pieces. They look especially chic in a flowy kaftan.

Embrace your inner free spirit in this dress from Free People. It’s sheer, vivid, and bedazzled with sequins and pearls. What more can you ask for?

Blazer Mini

Blazer dresses have always been the crème de la crème of corporate dressing — they’re chic with an “I mean business” flair.

Thanks to the likes of Zendaya and Elsa Hosk, however, who’ve been rocking tuxedo minis with plunging necklines, the item has also become sultry. This dress? 10/10.