If you've got a serious case of wanderlust, but you're low on funds, I have amazing news. You can get paid to travel at $10,000 for the summer. Seriously. If you think this sounds way too good to be true, it's actually a real thing. Days Inn just announced their Sun-ternship program, which offers a $10,000 stipend for one lucky sun-tern to travel around the country for a month taking photos, which is a dream-come-true way to combine your love of vacationing with your affinity for sussing out Instagram-worthy snaps. "We’re on the hunt for a creative amateur photographer with a passion for adventure and the ability to travel across the U.S. for one month this summer. If you’re a thrill seeker looking for new, unforgettable experiences, you might just fit the bill," Days Inn announced in its sun-ternship job description.

"Bring your SPF because this month long sun-ternship will have you snapping photos in America’s sunniest cities — from sunrise yoga in San Diego to a sunset sail in Miami, and lots of sunny moments in between. What’s more, you’ll get major photo props. Photos captured along the way will be featured on our site, social media channels, and hotel walls. We are bringing the sunshine inside with sun-themed art in nearly 1,500 hotels across the country and your very own sun shots will star in select locations." So, if you do a really good job snapping beautiful photos, you could get discovered because this whole sun-ternship thing is a pretty boss way to build up your photography portfolio.

You'll also receive a glowing recommendation from Barry Goldstein, Wyndham Hotel Group’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, and be awarded Wyndham Rewards Diamond Status for five years, which means early check in, late checkout, and more perks. Um, yes please! If you're like, where do I sign up right freakin' now, I've got all the detes. You can apply for the Days Inn sun-ternship which will start April 30 and end May 20, by sending your best original outdoor photo, and a 100 words on why you are the only person for the job, via the Days Inn website. If you manage to snag this gig, it's sure to inspire major FOMO among your friends.

"Your summer mission in a snapshot? Seize the days. Take beautiful photos of the sun. See those photos featured in hotels and online," Days Inn wrote on its website. "Get paid. Be the envy (and most sun-kissed) of all your friends." Could this summer job sound any more amazing? Getting out of your comfort zone and navigating an unfamiliar place can teach you a lot about yourself. What's more, if you're a hardcore introvert like me, traveling with a purpose, like snapping pics for your sun-ternship, gives you a reason to talk to strangers, which makes it a whole lot less awkward.

Aside from that, traveling is also really good for your physical and mental health. According to the Chopra Center, myriad studies have shown that travel can reduce stress, improve heart and brain health, boost creativity, keep you physically fit, ease depression, and more. Additionally, traveling can help shift your perspective because when you are physically away from the stress of your home environment, you are able to view your problems from an outsider's perspective. "Not just taking time off from work, but actually getting away from where you live is really important, because that's the only way that you can achieve that perspective," Adam Galinsky, professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University told CNN.

Getting out of dodge for a bit allows you to return to your "real life" with fresh eyes, which could help you see solutions that aren't as obvious when you're mired in your day-to-day life. If you don't get the sun-ternship gig, try to make travel a priority this summer, even if it's just getting out of the city for a day to go camping. You can even connect with a women-only travel networking group called Girls LOVE Travel, which encourages solo-women travelers meet up on the road. It also helps them find safe accommodations around the world. Traveling really does help reveal how easy it is to get wrapped up in our own lives and miss the amazing things happening all around us. That being said, someone has to snag this gig, so you should apply for the sun-ternship ASAP.