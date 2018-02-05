Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has been to many, many Super Bowls in recent years to support her husband and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. So it was no surprise to see the beauty at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, where the New England Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles. While all eyes (and memes) were on Brady's pre-game ensemble, Bündchen's 2018 Super Bowl outfit was a sweet and direct tribute to her quarterback husband. Because what's a sporting event if you don't show your sartorial support for your team, huh?

Bündchen, along with Brady's family and friends, wore a simple black shirt with the number 12 on the front. For those of you not in the know, 12 is Brady's jersey number for the Patriots. The number included tiny gems for a bit of quirky sparkle that formed a patriotic gradient of red, white, and blue within the digits. Because if anyone can make gradients look cool, it's Bündchen.

Bündchen's casual-cool shirt was accented with red and blue stripes down the torso seam and the Patriots logo on the shoulder. To cap off the look, she wore everyday jeans and cozy black boots. Let's face it, even supermodels don't have time for heels on game day.

Bündchen posted a picture of the look on Instagram a couple of hours before kick off. She captioned the family photo with a simple "Let’s go Pats!!!!" She even added a red heart and blue heart to cap off the sentiment.

The 2018 Super Bowl marks Brady's eighth time at the championship game, and it's Bündchen's fifth time cheering him on from the stands. The pair have celebrated two Super Bowl wins together in the span of their relationship, which ain't too shabby.

Though Bündchen tends to keep a low profile at games, she has often celebrated on the field with her husband after huge wins. So you may see her laid back look on the field a little later tonight.

Since their relationship first came into the spotlight about a decade ago, Brady and Bündchen have been a celebrated celebrity power couple. And their support for each other is really touching. Bündchen has often posted sweet messages in support of her hubby on social media, like a Jan. 21 Instagram photo celebrating the Pats playoff victory. In the picture, she kisses Brady's cheek while wearing a beanie that says "Team Brady."

"What a game!!!" Bündchen captioned the photo. "Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #GoPats"

There's also that infamous leaked e-mail published by The New York Post in 2012 which Bündchen sent to family and friends asking for prayers before 2012's Super Bowl.

"I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong," Bündchen wrote. "Envision him happy and fulfilled experiencing with his team a victory this Sunday."

Though some teased the model for the gushy email, it certainly shows her support for her husband and his career.

But Brady has also been a fierce supporter of his wife and her modeling career. Perhaps the most notable moment of his pride in her achievements comes in a Facebook note Brady posted after Bündchen walked her last runway show during Saõ Paulo Fashion Week in April 2015.

"You inspire me every day to be a better person," Brady wrote. "I am so proud of you and everything you have accomplished on the runway. I have never met someone with more of a will to succeed and determination to overcome any obstacle in the way. You never cease to amaze me."

No matter what you think of the power couple, the way Brady and Bündchen support each other is incredibly sweet — and it goes way deeper a bedazzled shirt on Super Bowl Sunday.