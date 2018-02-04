The Super Bowl might be a sporting event, but over the years it's also become a huge celebrity event. And, as with any celebrity event, the Super Bowl has its own first couple. The Grammys had JAY-Z and Beyoncé, the Super Bowl has Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Brady, starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, and Bundchen, supermodel extraordinaire, have been together for over a decade. And, though the Brady and Bundchen relationship timeline shows that the couple has had their ups and downs, it would be foolish to think they're anything but the reigning couple of 2018's Super Bowl LII.

The 2018 Super Bowl will mark Brady's eighth time at the NFL championship, and Bundchen's fifth time cheering him on as a significant other. (Together, they've celebrated two wins.) The supermodel tends to keep a relatively low profile during the games, preferring to give Brady the spotlight, though she has been known to ask friends for their thoughts and prayers before the big game. Back in 2012, The New York Post published a leaked e-mail Bundchen sent family and friends asking for prayers for Brady. "I kindly ask all of you to join me on this positive chain and pray for him, so he can feel confident, healthy and strong," she wrote at the time. Though the e-mail was ridiculed in the press at the time, it certainly proves that Bundchen is nothing if not supportive. And, looking at the Brady-Bundchen relationship, it's really not that surprising at all.

Dec. 2006 — First Date Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In January of 2007, People confirmed that Brady and Bundchen were officially dating. In their story, the magazine also claimed that the two had their first date in December, just before Christmas. "I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave," Bundchen told Vanity Fair a few years later. "You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

Feb. 2007 — Bridget Moynahan Announces Pregnancy Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brady and Bundchen's coupling came on the heels of Brady's breakup with longtime girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. And shortly after Brady and Bundchen went public, they all found out she was pregnant with Brady's child.

Aug. 2007 — Tom Brady Becomes A Dad gisele on Instagram Moynahan gave birth to her son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, in 2007. She and Brady appear to have been committed to co-parenting from the very beginning. Bundchen has made it no secret that she considers John one of her own, fondly referring to him as a "bonus child" in an interview with CBS This Morning in 2015, reported via People.

2007 — First Met Gala As A Couple Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brady and Bundchen attended their first Met Gala together in 2007, though they didn't pose for photos together on the red carpet (the picture above is from 2010). Ever since then, the couple has not only attended the annual event, they've owned it. The two even acted as co-chairs for the 2017 Met Gala.

Feb. 2009 — Surprise Wedding gisele on Instagram Brady and Bundchen were engaged and married very quietly in early 2009, likely to avoid being hounded by the press. According to an in depth interview with Vanity Fair, the two had been engaged for months, though Bundchen was hesitant to reveal an exact timeline. The wedding took place on Feb. 26 in Santa Monica and was followed by a small reception at their home. It was far from the star studded affair one might expect from a supermodel and the world's most famous quarterback. "I don't like parties. I prefer something more intimate, just for the closest people," Bundchen told Vanity Fair.

Dec. 2009 — Benjamin Brady Is Born tombrady on Instagram Bundchen gave birth to the couple's first child together, Benjamin Brady, in December 2009. Brady confirmed the news at a press conference for an upcoming football game, telling reporters it was "a wonderful experience in my life," via Us Weekly. Benjamin was born early in the week, and Brady played in a game that very Sunday.

Feb. 2012 — Super Bowl Defeat Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Bundchen found herself in the middle of a media firestorm after the New England Patriots lost the 2012 Super Bowl XLVI. Video emerged after the game that showed her getting heckled by fans of the New York Giants. "My husband cannot f*cking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time," Bundchen was heard saying on the video obtained by theinsider.com and reported by ESPN. "I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

Dec. 2012 — Vivian Lake Brady Is Born tombrady on Instagram Bundchen gave birth to the couple's first daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, in December of 2012. "We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel," Bundchen wrote on Facebook to announce the news, via E! News.

Dec. 2013 — Glamorous Breastfeeding Goes Viral gisele on Instagram One year after welcoming baby Vivian, Bundchen made headlines when she posted this photo of her glamorous breastfeeding on Instagram. The pic went viral, sparking debate on the importance of breastfeeding and the unrealistic expectations of social media.

Jan. 2015 — Deflategate Begins Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Brady was on top of the world in January of 2015, well on his way to another Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. And then, deflategate happened. Brady was accused of asking his equipment manager to under-inflate the football during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL began an investigation, but upheld the win and Brady went on to win the Super Bowl with the Patriots.

April 2015 — Bundchen Walks Her Last Runway Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bundchen retired from the runway in 2015, taking one final walk down Sao Paulo Fashion Week. The model had been working on the runway for two decades, having started at just 14 years old. Bundchen insisted it was her decision to leave the runway behind, writing on Instagram, "It is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business."

May 2015-July 2016 — Deflategate Continues & Marriage Rumors gisele on Instagram The NFL suspended Brady for his part in the deflategate controversy, announcing that they would keep him off the field and unpaid for the first four games of the 2015 season. A series of appeals and court battles followed. At the same time, high tensions and stress was rumored to put a strain on his marriage. "The had a very rough few months and the Deflategate scandal took its toll on their marriage," a source told E! News. Rumors of a breakup reached a fever-pitch in 2015, but calmed down as Deflategate faded. Eventually, Brady's suspension was upheld for the 2016 season. When the season started in the fall, Bundchen posted a photo of herself playing catch with Brady on Instagram, telling fans, "Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready." Finally accepting the suspension and putting Deflategate behind him apparently did wonders for Brady's career and his marriage.