Ever since Maggie and Jackson (or "Jaggie," as some fans are calling it) started flirting on Grey's Anatomy, actor Kelly McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the show, has been subject to some serious hate on Twitter. But, hopefully Grey's Anatomy actor Sarah Drew's statement on Kelly McCreary will convince those hateful social media users to back off a bit. Responding to the recent bout of angry comments directed at her friend and co-star, Drew came to McCreary's defense in a lengthy tweet Tuesday afternoon, May 8.

"I need to say something to some of you," Drew's tweet began, opting for a pretty direct approach to calling out those Grey's fans who've been giving McCreary so much grief. In doing so, Drew took the opportunity in her recent statement to offer her co-star some due praise and kindly ask those mouthy commenters to leave McCreary alone. To that end, Drew's statement read,

"My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly [McCreary], is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell. Please stop attacking her for doing her job."

It's probably worth noting here that the vast majority of comments denouncing McCreary's character — as well as McCreary herself — seem to originate from Drew's fanbase. As veteran Grey's enthusiasts have probably gleaned, the discontent on Twitter seems to have been spawned pretty obviously by Maggie's newly-minted relationship with Jackson, whose enduring onscreen romance with Drew's April Kepner has been difficult for fans to get over.

In Tuesday's statement, Drew acknowledged that the fan-fueled upset probably comes from a place of loyalty to her own Grey's character. "Look, I know these characters mean so much to you," Drew wrote, continuing on to remind fans how much they mean to her, too. Still, as to the loyalty point, Drew made her feelings about that particular form of support quite clear, writing, "I do not feel defended when you attack my friends."

