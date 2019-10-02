If you’ve been postponing getting a Costco membership, the time to act is now. For a limited time, you can get a one-year Costco membership for $60 from Groupon that includes the retailer’s yearly membership fee plus a combination of gift cards and coupons. I’ll say that once again: for just three Tubmans, you can get a Costco membership, Costco gift cards, and Costco coupons. It’s like paying money to get more money, plus a bulk tub of Nutella.

Thanks to the eagle eyes at Apartment Therapy who noticed the deal, Groupon is running a limited time offer for a Costco Gold Star membership. According to Groupon’s website, the package deal is valued at $148.98 when you take into account the membership fee and the additional goodies. If you buy a membership through Costco’s website, you can get a one-year Gold Star Costco membership for $60. So, what does this Groupon deal actually get you? Here’s what you get for the $60 Groupon Costco deal:

A One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership. This includes a membership card for the Primary Cardholder and one additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address.

A $20 Costco Shop Card. The gift card is valid towards any Costco purchase, including gas.

Exclusive coupons for the following products (a $68.98 value) which vary depending on your Costco location

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs (a $17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels (a $15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat. This includes beef, chicken, pork, or fish but excludes deli items.

$25 off any order of $250+ on Costco.com

Per Groupon’s site, there is a “limited time remaining” on the offer’s availability. In other words, if this appeals to you at all, you better act quickly.

Groupon's deal includes a $20 Costco gift card and coupons for other Costco items. Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Of course, every good deal must come with a catch. Unfortunately, Groupon’s offer is not available to current Costco members or those whose memberships expire after May 1, 2019. (Sorry to card-carrying members hoping to get a bonus gift card or some discount chicken.) However, if do have a membership and it expires between now and the end of April, this would be a great time to renew your Costco card.

Per Groupon’s fine print, you are limited to buying one offer for yourself and one as a gift. Also, all applicants “must sign up for auto-renewal with a Visa card in order to receive the incentives.” In other words, you’ll stay signed up with Costco for another year unless you remember to cancel your membership. Fortunately, canceling a Costco membership is relatively easy though you’ll either have to call customer service or talk to a team member in-stores to do so.

Groupon’s Costco membership is valid at all U.S. stores. So, whether you’ll looking to take advantage of Costco’s delivery service during the east coast winters or stock up on goodies (read: toilet paper) when you travel back to the midwest for the holidays, your Groupon-provided Costco membership will be good to go.

Now that we’ve got the logistics out of the way, let’s dream a little: what would make a $60 Costco membership worthwhile? Well, for starters, there’s the aforementioned tub of Nutella that gives you a literal seven-pound bucket of the good stuff for just $21.99. If buckets of food are your thing, there’s also this 27-pound tub of macaroni and cheese that will last you twenty entire years.

If you really want to go buck wild with the cheese, Costco offers a 2-lb cheese flight that is the wine-and-cheese starter pack that dreams are made of. Also, earlier this year, Costco was selling a five-tier wedding cake made of cheese wheels. The pumpkin spice icing to top it all off is that Groupon’s deal is coming just in time for you to snag one of Costco’s iconic big ass pumpkin pies.

There is no wrong way to Costco. Just remember to Costco responsibly, folks.