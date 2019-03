And we were like Bieb-day, Bieb-day, Bieb-day, oh! On March 1, Justin Bieber celebrated his 25th birthday — and his first birthday as a married man. Though Hailey Baldwin's Justin Bieber birthday post does not include the words "happy," "birthday," "husband," "Justin," or "Bieber," the birthday wishes jump right off the page, er, screen. Just like she did on Valentine's Day, Baldwin threw a cute post up on the ol' Instagram on Friday to celebrate the "What Do You Mean?" singer's 25th trip around the sun. The Drop the Mic co-host shared two photos she took with her husband and wrote “25 sure looks good on u lover.”

And to think, this time last year, Bieber and Baldwin were not in a relationship. Wow, what whirlwind the 12 months following his last birthday have been, eh? The couple, who dated from 2014 to 2016, got back together at the beginning of last summer, and in July, they confirmed they were engaged.

The day after Thanksgiving (which also happened to be the day after Baldwin's birthday), Bieber confirmed that he and Baldwin are officially married. On Nov. 23, 2018, the pop star wrote on Instagram,

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

And with that post-Turkey Day IG post, Bieber and Baldwin were off to the races.

In the March 2019 issue of Vogue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber opened up about adjusting to married life, getting back together last year, and the work that goes into cultivating a healthy relationship. Near the end of the profile, Baldwin said,

"We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

She added that she and Bieber are "committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes" and called him her best friend. "I never get sick of him," she told Vogue.

Baldwin also recently admitted to Bustle that changing her last name from Baldwin to Bieber “took some getting used to, for sure. It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting." In that same interview, she talked a bit about the second ceremony she and Bieber are slated to have for friends and family. And days after Bieber announced did indeed get married, Baldwin showed off her "Bieber" nameplate necklace on Instagram Stories.

And today, Baldwin's celebrating Bieber's birthday on IG. They're courthouse wedding official. They're Instagram user name official. And they're birthday IG post official.