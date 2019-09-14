One year ago, the Biebers were keeping mum about their wedding plans, but now that the couple are celebrating their anniversary, it seems like they're more comfortable with sharing their love story with the world. On Friday, Sep. 13, Hailey Baldwin posted several anniversary posts for Justin Bieber on her Instagram Story, officially confirming their wedding date and giving fans an insight into their romance.

The model kicked things off with a photo of herself kissing Bieber on the cheek while taking selfies in an elevator. "1 year of being your Mrs.," she captioned the snap. Baldwin followed things up with a photo of the pop star embracing her in front of a car, describing Bieber as "my heart" underneath the snap.

She also posted a photo of the pair embracing, with Bieber kissing her neck, and one of them standing outside and holding hands, to which she added a simple heart emoji. Bieber also celebrated their first anniversary by sharing a video on his own Instagram Story of the couple's suitcases being loaded into a car, which seems to imply that the newlyweds will celebrate one year of marriage with a romantic getaway. According to People, Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in a New York city courthouse on Sep. 13, 2018, with an unnamed source telling the outlet that they got married without telling anyone in advance about their plans.

Though they publicly shared their engagement on social media, the couple didn't confirm that they had gotten married until November 2018, when Bieber shared the news in a Thanksgiving post on Instagram. "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," the singer wrote. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."

A few months later, they opened up to Vogue about their decision to keep their marriage under wraps for the first few months, with the model telling the magazine, "I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go."

Since that first interview, the couple have become much more comfortable sharing their relationship with fans, with Bieber often sharing sweet posts about his wife on Instagram and her love and support for him and his career. Baldwin has also publicly changed her last name to "Bieber," telling Bustle in February that it was her way of celebrating them "becoming family. I’m a little traditional and old school like that. But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

In June, People reported that the pair were planning to celebrate with a second, religious ceremony surrounded by friends and family around their first anniversary. "I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !!" Bieber wrote in an emotional Instagram post earlier this month. "Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

Around their anniversary, Baldwin reflected on her first year as a married woman to Vogue Australia, explaining that things have gotten a little easier since she and Bieber first tied the knot. "I said [marriage was hard] when we had first married," the model explained. "Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. ... I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable." Since then, Baldwin explained, "it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love."

While the couple may have wanted to keep things under wraps in the early days of their marriage — including, of course, the wedding itself — it's clear that over the past year, Beiber and Baldwin have become much more comfortable with their identities as husband and wife, and with sharing that side of themselves with the world.