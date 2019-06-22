With respect to Beliebers everywhere, it seems that there really is no bigger fan of the Biebs than his wife, Hailey Bieber herself. On Saturday, June 22, Justin Bieber shared an adorable photo of himself and wife Hailey in the recording studio, which showcases just how supportive the model is of his new music.

In the black-and-white snapshot, a shirtless Bieber appears to be playing the piano in a large studio, while Hailey — rocking a cropped sweater and baggy pants — embraces him from behind. "Studio mode," Bieber captioned the photo on Instagram, under which Hailey commented simply, "luh you baby." The singer's photo is far from the first time that Bieber has commemorated the fact that his new wife has joined him in the studio; back in April, Bieber captioned an Instagram post, "Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka .."

The singer has been teasing fans with the promise of new music since late April, when he made a surprise appearance at Coachella to perform with friend Ariana Grande. “I haven’t been on stage in like two years," Bieber told the crowd, referencing his decision to cancel the end of his Purpose World Tour back in 2017. "I came out here I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyways this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way, album coming soon."

In March, Bieber explained that he had decided to take a break from making music in order to focus on his mental health, and that while he loves performing for fans, he didn't want to release anything until he felt his best. "So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," Bieber wrote to his fans on Instagram. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

He continued, "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health." At the end of the post, Bieber also promised to "come [back] with a vengeance," whenever he is ready to release new music. While he's still working on that new release, Bieber did collaborate with friend Ed Sheeran on the song, "I Don't Care," which the latter dropped in May as part of his No. 6 Collaborations Project album.

Through all of his struggles during the past year, Hailey has been incredibly and publicly supportive of Bieber, even gushing on Instagram back in April that the singer is an "incredible man." Alongside a photo of him posing in front of a green screen, the Drop the Mic host wrote, "you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day."

According to Vogue, the pair were friends for an entire decade — and dated briefly in 2016 — before they married after a twelve-week, whirlwind romance at a courthouse in New York City. While speaking with the magazine in February, Bieber confessed that his new wife has been an important, stabilizing presence in his life over the years. "I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need," he explained.

"I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo," Bieber added.

While things have definitely been difficult for Bieber over the past few years, as a result of his battles with depression and anxiety, it's clear that being married to Hailey — and the support that his new wife offers — has done a great deal of good in terms of helping Bieber find his voice again.