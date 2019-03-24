Another Jordan Peele psychological thriller hit theaters over the weekend, and just like his 2017 inaugural release, Get Out, it's blowing people away. Over the weekend, pop singer Halsey shared her reaction to seeing Us, the latest Peele production, and it's safe to say that her experience was visceral. She said it was so good (or so terrifying?) that it nearly made her pass out — but don't get too freaked out, that may have just been because she wasn't feeling well.

The "Bad at Love" singer tweeted, "'Us' was so awesome. I had a really bad cold when I saw it and I was holding my breath from suspense and almost passed out like 3 times. Weirdly made it more fun." Should fans be taking note to wait until the next time they're sick to watch a good horror film? Maybe.

Despite the singer's current weakened immunity (feel better soon!), in the same tweet, she proclaimed Peele to be a movie "mastermind," and anticipates multiple more releases from him in the near and distant future. "Peele is a mastermind," she wrote. "I can't wait until 5 years from now when we're all viciously debating our favorite Peele film." If he continues to release movies at the rate he is now, there will definitely be more than enough material to debate in no time.

It comes as no surprise that after the public stir initiated by Get Out, that Us is landing even larger. According to Variety, the movie's opening weekend generated "$70 million from 3,741 North American locations," making it the second-best opening of 2019 so far behind Captain Marvel, which garnered $153 million. Get Out collected $33 million during its opening weekend in 2017.

It also surpassed 2018's A Quiet Place's high-ranking numbers for an original horror movie, per Variety, and Ted's opening weekend record for and original R-rated film, set in 2012. According to the Los Angeles Times, Us stands as the third largest horror film debut to date.

"Jordan Peele's understanding of the movie theater experience is on full display," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, per the LA Times. "Social media blew up all weekend long with moviegoers recounting their personal experiences of watching the film. The only thing scarier than the movie itself was the FOMO that it inspired among fans."

Peele's contribution to a slim thought-provoking horror genre is becoming something fans can't get enough of. Us is "certified fresh" on the Rotten Tomatoes film review site, which, according to Variety, is a rarely seen statistic by others of its kind. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke as a set of parents forced to fend off murderous clones on a family vacation. That may sound like a simple scary movie plot, but it's definitely not.

This reach into political and satirical horror writing by Peele is proof that it's necessary to take risks in order to succeed, especially in a creative field like his. It's a realm not many people are willing to dive into like he has, and he has done it well. So well in fact, that he's even making Halsey lose sleep at night.