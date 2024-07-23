Taylor Swift conspiracy theories hold no bounds. The superstar is frequently rumored to have something up her sleeve, whether it’s a new album, her next “Taylor’s Version” re-recording, or even starring in unexpected films. And while Swifties are usually correct when investigating her Easter eggs, they sometimes get it wrong.

On July 22, Ryan Reynolds addressed rumors that Swift would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine in an interview with E! “I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she’s our friend—that is not in this film,” he confirmed.

It was rumored that Swift would appear in the upcoming film after she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Reynolds, his co-star Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

Levy previously played coy about the rumor in October, which only fueled speculation. “That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy,” he told TheWrap. “You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman cheer at Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In June, an IMAX poster for the film showed the two superheroes holding hands and wearing friendship bracelets, which Swift popularized during her Eras Tour. This reignited rumors that she would play Dazzler, a former X-Men character that fans have linked her to since 2015. But this doesn’t seem to be in the cards — at least for now.

How Taylor Could Be In Deadpool

While Swift will not be in Deadpool & Wolverine as some fans theorized, Reynolds is hoping she’ll one day join Deadpool’s world. Rather than assume the long-rumored role of Dazzler, he thinks Swift should just be the next Deadpool once he’s done.

“If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool,” he said in a separate interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, calling her “funny, funny, funny.”

Despite Swift’s absence, Reynolds promised that the film has other surprises that the fans will be excited about. “I will say this — we don't really have cameos as much as surprises,” he said, adding that he wished Swift was in the movie.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift in New York City on Dec. 13, 2023. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One of those cameos could be his wife, and Swift’s close friend, Blake Lively, who is now rumored to play Lady Deadpool in the new movie. If this is true, it’s just one step closer to Swift filling Deadpool’s shoes.