Her former fiancé may — or may not — be dating one of his Bachelor contestants, but Hannah Ann Sluss is also moving on with her life. During an appearance on the April 9 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, Off the Vine, Hannah Ann revealed she's dating again after her Bachelor breakup with Peter Weber. While the model declined to reveal any information about her new beau, preferring to describe him as a "mystery man," Hannah Ann did reveal that she has been practicing social distancing while still making a connection with someone new.

Describing her new romance as "just a nice little quarantine fling," Hannah Ann added that she and her mystery man had a "FaceTime date," and found a way to self-isolate while getting to know one another. "I’ve had someone drop me off coffee," Hannah Ann said, after Kaitlyn asked her about the last date she's been on. "Since times are different, I guess that could be considered kind of a date."

Back in March, Hannah Ann was spotted in a bar with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs during a trip to her hometown of Knoxville Tennessee. While she didn't give any hints about whether or not the NFL player is her "mystery man," she did make it clear that she's not interested in a serious relationship right now. "I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," Hannah Ann said on Off the Vine. "I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine."

Of course, it's not just concerns about the spread of coronavirus that have Hannah Ann hesitant to get close to someone new; she also admitted that she needs time to get used to dating again after wrapping The Bachelor. "It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged," she explained, referencing her short-lived relationship with Peter. "Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged [anymore]. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull."

While Hannah Ann is enjoying her own "quarantine fling," her ex, Peter has been quarantining with former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan at her home in Chicago. Though the pilot maintains that they're "not dating," he and Kelley have inspired plenty of rumors of a rekindled romance due to their close proximity and flirty social media posts. And while Hannah Ann was good friends with the lawyer while shooting The Bachelor, she told Off the Vine that she's "cool" with Kelley shacking up with her former fiancé right now.

"I'm not gonna be angry about it because I'm just glad to be out of it. I'm not missing out on anything," Hannah Ann explained. While she's thrown plenty of shade Peter's way in the weeks since the Bachelor finale aired, she had nothing but nice things to say about her fellow contestant. "I am just kind of like, 'Oh, that's cool I guess'," Hannah Ann said of her reaction to the dating rumors.

Hannah Ann and Peter didn't find love together on The Bachelor, but romance in quarantine could prove to be much more successful for the both of them.

