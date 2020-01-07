He may not have gotten her final rose, but Pilot Pete will always have a piece of Alabama Hannah's heart. The moment Bachelor Nation has been waiting for arrived on Monday night, and Hannah B. and Peter's Bachelor reunion teased a possible reconciliation, as the pair both admitted to being "confused" about how they still feel about each other. The former Bachelorette first appeared — much to the chagrin of the 30 women competing for Peter's heart — near the end of the limo entrances to offer Peter a very sentimental gift from her own season.

"When I heard that you were gonna be the bachelor I had mixed emotions," a nervous Hannah said, before handing Peter back the wings he gave her during his own entrance to the Bachelor Mansion. "I want you to find that person and so I brought these back for you."

But even though Peter told the contestants that they had nothing to worry about, as he revealed that his ex just wanted to drop off a good-luck charm, things took a turn for the dramatic when Hannah returned after the first Rose Ceremony to host the second group date for Peter.

