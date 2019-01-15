I’m not much of a Valentine’s Day person, but there is one thing I absolutely love about the holiday: The food. Usually I stick with gummy candies because it’s the one time of year they’re pretty much exclusively available in only the best flavors (red and pink, of course — strawberry, raspberry, cherry, and other similarly-hued flavors are absolutely my jam), but this year, I might make an exception for one item, and one item only: This heart-shaped Reese’s cookie skillet from Target. Is it a cookie? Is it a cake? Is it a cookie pizza? A pizookie, if you will? Is it just a bigass cookie? Who knows. What it is, however, is glorious. You’d better believe I’m making a Target run in the very, very near future.

This is not, of course, the first time we have encountered a handy dandy kit that contains everything you need to treat yourself to a freshly-baked skillet cookie. Heck, it’s not even the first time we’ve encountered a Reese’s skillet cookie kit in particular. Back during the end-of-year/winter holiday season, Target’s Wondershop launched two skillet kits of their own: One made a skillet chocolate chip cookie, while the other made a skillet full of brownies. Around the same time, we caught wind of a few different Reese’s skillet cookie kits available at Walmart, Amazon, and Big Lots.

But you know what none of those skillet cookie kits didn't have going for them? They weren’t heart-shaped. They were just… round. You know, regular skillet-shaped. And I had no idea how much I wanted those skillet cookie kits to be heart-shaped… until now.

Enter the Galerie Valentine's Day Heart Shape Skillet with Reese's Cake Mix. Currently available at Target, the kit comes with both a heart-shaped, cast iron skillet and a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix full of both chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter chips. What makes Reese’s peanut butter chips different from regular peanut butter chips? I’m honestly not sure, but the peanut butter used in Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups always strikes me as a tad sweeter than standard peanut butter is, so… maybe it’s that. In any event, the whole thing is only $6.99, so it’s an affordable treat as well as a tasty and festive one. You can share it if you like, of course, but you also, uh, don’t have to. You can just share it… with yourself. That sounds like a terrific time to me.

I would also like to draw attention to the recommended storage instructions included in the product listing, because it is hilarious. It reads, “Store: In a Seasonal location at Room temperature.” If by “in a Seasonal location,” you mean “in my kitchen,” followed shortly by “in the oven,” and finished up with “in my face,” then… sure. Sounds good. On it.

Is the mighty peanut butter and chocolate combo not your thing? Fear not — there’s another option on the menu, too: A skillet featuring Hershey’s Special Dark brownie mix.

Like the Reese’s skillet kit, this one is made by Galerie and contains both a heart-shaped, cast iron skillet and a delightful-sounding baking mix. Unlike the Reese’s skillet, though, the mix isn’t cookie mix, nor does it have peanut butter chips. Instead, it’s a brownie mix studded with chocolate chips. But not just any chocolate chips; these ones are made from Hershey’s Special Dark chocolate, so you can be sure the resulting skillet brownie will be utterly, utterly decadent. Like its peanut-y cousin, it’s available at Target for $6.99.

Happy early Valentine’s Day, everyone. Or Galentine’s Day, or Singles Appreciation Day, or Just Because Day. Whatever you celebrate or don’t celebrate, give yourself the gift of a freshly-baked treat in an amusingly-shaped container. You deserve it.