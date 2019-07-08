While Meghan Markle is officially on maternity leave, she has been making public appearances like Wimbledon during her break. Of course the Duchess of Sussex looks fabulous every time she is seen out and about. Most recently. Meghan Markle wore a white Dior dress for her son Archie's christening. Markle paired the frock with a matching fascinator and Cartier earrings. The dress boasted a scoop neck, three-quarter length sleeves, and hit at the ankle. She finished her chic, structured, and stunning ensemble off with nude heels. Ultimately, Markle's Dior christening look was totally on brand and here's why.

First, Markle has shown a preference for neutral hues during and after her pregnancy. She wore a beige H&M maternity look in the fall since she loves to mix high-end and affordable brands when attending to her royal duties. She rocked a white tuxedo dress by Grace Wales Bonner when introducing baby Archie to the world. That dress made a major statement since Wales Bonner is a UK designer known for challenging gender norms and beyond through her work. All of these ensembles are evidence that her look and style are carefully coordinated and often have deeper meanings.

Also, as Refinery 29 points out, Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is the first woman to hold that position in the label's history. Markle wearing a design by the first female artistic director at a legendary fashion house for such an important event certainly falls in line with her proudly feminist stance. It was a subtle and sartorial reminder of how Markle brings a modern and personal flair to the monarchy through fashion.

Markle's makeup was her simple and natural signature — just like the gorgeous look she rocked at her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Her hair was swept off her face in her go-to bun and topped by the hat. But it was her beaming smile during this happy and motherly moment that lit up the room and the photo.

Overall, the christening look featured all of the classic elements of the Meghan Markle sparkle — both low-key and overt. The Duchess has been known to break with tradition when it comes to her look, such as wearing dark nail polish or opting for a loose and fabulously undone bun. But whether keeping with tradition or not, she walks her own fashion path. Archie's christening was no different.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The official photo features Archie looking absolutely angelic, handsome, and traditional in a handmade replica of the royal family's baptism gown, according to the caption of the Instagram post. It has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original, constructed of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was initially commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. It was first worn by her eldest daughter. It was then worn for generations of royal christenings, including The Queen, her children, and her grandchildren, up until 2004. At that time, the Queen commissioned the handmade replica so that the fragile and historic original could be preserved while the tradition continued.

Harry also looked sensational in his gray suit and blue tie in the official christening photo. Ultimately, the Mountbatten-Windsors are a stylish family from top to bottom.