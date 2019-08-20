Here's Your Horoscope For The Third Week Of August 2019
1. Your August 12, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 12, 2019.
With the Moon in hardworking Capricorn, we should find ourselves in the mood to take care of our responsibilities and handle our business for the day, especially as the Moon teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day. Though with this Moon-Saturn combination also stirring up a somber vibe, it's important that we not push ourselves too hard or become too self-critical when it comes to our goals and ambitions.
Luckily, the Capricorn Moon teams up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces later in the morning which can help to take some of the edge off. At the same time, this Moon-Neptune combination can provide us with the hope and creativity needed to make a dream real. Later in the evening, the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn to help us find the determination needed to move past obstacles.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're getting closer to achieving a goal, and today could bring a major step up or accomplishment in some way. At the same time, you're also being pushed to be more accountable to yourself when it comes to pursuing a goal or dream. Everything you need is already within you.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You tend to have some strong convictions about the world and the way it works, but today you're being pushed to challenge and rethink what you think you know. The key to growth and success means being open to what you don't know while recognizing that you still have lots to learn.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Some difficult feelings could come bubbling up to the surface today, especially around something that you may have thought was long gone and buried. But recognize that whatever is coming up is giving you the chance to address or heal from it once and for all. You are loved.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Today may call for you to put someone in their place if they've been consistently overstepping your boundaries. Don't let a fear of loneliness or rejection keep you stuck in an unbalanced relationship. On the flip side, you don't need to fly solo. Be upfront about the support you need.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You've got lots on your plate now, which could easily overwhelm you if you're not strategic with how you use your energy. If you do feel overwhelmed, take it as a cue to pay more attention to your well-being. Let folks know if you need a break. You don't need to play the hero.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
It's time for you to get honest with yourself about a romantic situation and if you're involved with someone, it could be time for you to get honest with them, too. Whether this honesty could make or break the situation isn't the question. Being authentic despite the outcome is the goal.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
This could be an emotionally intense time for you today as something comes to a head regarding a home- or family-related matter. While things could feel unsettling now, know that you're being pushed to form new ways of handling, acknowledging, and experiencing your feelings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Know that when you speak your truth you can move mountains now. And speaking your truth could mean clearing the air with someone and getting something off your mind. If you want change, you need to speak it into existence. On another note, guard your mental energy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
A financial goal calls for a practical plan as well as a change in attitude in how you see and manage money. If you've already been working to make changes, you could see the results of your work now. Though, know that what you have or don't have doesn't determine your worth.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You're evolving at a rapid pace now and this personal evolution requires that you shed the outworn image of yourself, the image that's been built on self-doubt and insecurity. It's time for you to recognize your true power and doing so requires that you be true to you, warts and all.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
If you've been feeling low energy, it's a good day for taking a time out to care for your well-being. On a similar note, this could be the perfect time to recommit to a spiritual practice or seek out therapy as you could need the emotional nourishment. Don't ignore your needs.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You may need to let go of a friendship or a community that you used to identify with, especially if the connection has been stifling you in some way. At the same time, try to see your individuality as an asset now as you're called to break away from the crowd and blaze your own trail.
2. Your August 13, 2019 Horoscope
It's largely an easy, breezy kind of day with the Moon moving into friendly Aquarius by mid-day, putting us in the mood to connect with others, try something new, and seek out ways we can make a positive impact on the world around us.
Though with the Aquarius Moon opposing chatty Mercury in Leo by the late afternoon, signals could get crossed, making the air ripe for misunderstandings or arguments. The best way to handle this Moon-Mercury combination is to channel the energy into anything that requires a fresh or creative approach or standing up on behalf of others.
With the Aquarius Moon also teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries by later tonight, we could get the green light we need to heal a rift with a friend or to take up a worthwhile cause.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your friendships come into the spotlight today and if you've been in one that seems largely non-reciprocal, you could find yourself ready to say something about it. Talking about what you feel could help. On another note, remember that you are not an island. Connect with others.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, though you could be second-guessing yourself about where you're headed. For now, trust your intuition. You could have a breakthrough or moment of insight. Talking to close friends or family could help you with perspective.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You might be feeling extra opinionated today, though you might want to consider if that energy can be best used elsewhere. You don't need to prove anything to anyone, so try not to take things too personally now. Instead, look to ways to expand what you already know.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might be thinking about your finances now, which could give you the motivation you need to get your books in order or ask for a raise. The lesson here is for you not to doubt your worth. This goes for intimate relationships too. Be discerning about who gets your energy.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
A significant relationship is highlighted now and if you've been too hard on someone, compassion may be needed, especially when it comes to what you say. Know that you don't always have to be right. At the same time, if someone is pulling on your energy, speak up and let the know.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
While you hate to be still, you may need to pull back a bit and focus on your own well-being. Know that there's value in taking time off and giving your mind and body the rest and care it needs. Talking about what you feel to someone you trust can alleviate the stress you feel.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Your social calendar may be pretty full as of late, but today, you're reminded to set aside some time for yourself; specifically to do things that you enjoy. On a different note, romance could be sweet today, especially if you're out and about discovering something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your private and professional lives may be putting some extra pressure on you today. Though solving the problem could mean taking a step back to breathe. For now, look to ways to ground and re-center yourself. You may need to make adjustments to your long term goals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You may be overthinking something today but finding a solution may require that you not force things to happen right now. Focus on what you want but try to release your attachment on getting it. On a similar note, it might help to see things through a different pair of eyes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You could be feeling unsure of your worth based on money offered (or not) for your talents or due to dead-end romantic situation. Honor your worth by remembering that others cannot define you or your value. If a job is offered to you, you can negotiate for something much better.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Today, you're reminded that the best way to get what you need is to speak up and ask for it, even if it feels awkward or uncomfortable to do it. Too, be mindful of the company you keep today, as you don't need any Negative Nellies bringing you down. Seek out those that inspire you.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It could be easy for you to run in circles today if you don't pace yourself. On that same token, a time out could bring you the clarity you need to make an important decision. Look to ways to align your head and heart by being honest about what needs to be done and doing it.
3. Your August 14, 2019 Horoscope
It's a day for fun, romance, and beauty as the Sun in glamorous Leo joins forces with love planet Venus in Leo in the early hours of the morning, setting the tone for the day. This Sun-Venus combo also bodes well for money matters too, especially as this cosmic pairing encourages us to honor our worth by showing off our talents and creative gifts.
By the late afternoon, the Moon in friendly and innovative Aquarius teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Together, this cosmic combo should keep the upbeat mood going while making the evening the perfect time for hanging out with friends or engaging any activity that introduces us to new experiences or new people.
Of course with Aquarius being associated with the collective and Sagittarius is associated with doing what's morally right, the late afternoon/evening is also good for giving time or resources to a good cause.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your romantic life is heating up now, which increases the chances of you meeting someone new, so make sure you're looking and feeling your best as you never know what the day might bring. Seek out activities and interests that bring you joy. Creatively, you're unstoppable.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
If you've been looking to move or relocate, you could receive some good news today regarding a home loan or another financial matter related to housing or property. Either way, this news could have you feeling more confident about your long-term plans. Spend time with family.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Your powers of persuasion and presentation are unmatched now, making today the perfect day to get your thoughts, words, or ideas in front of others. Don't be shy about asking for what you want because you can speak it into existence. People want to help you succeed.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Your finances get a big boost today which could show up by way of a pay increase, a job offer, or a promising job lead. No matter which option you're presented with, you're reminded to be confident in your abilities and what you have to offer. Too, take time to treat yourself.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're the cosmic darling of the moment and as such you might find yourself getting some extra attention and love today across the board. Do make sure that you shower yourself with some love and pampering too. Updating your look or getting gussied up could bring rave results.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
If you've been on the mend or recovering from an illness, you should find your health taking a turn for the better. Keep the faith that things will work out on your behalf, because they are. On a similar note, you could receive a blessing or financial gift from someone behind the scenes.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Your popularity is at its peak now, making it the perfect time to gather with friends or attend a social event. Love could be waiting for you. Too, you can use this moment to rub shoulders with folks you want to work with as well as those that make good things happen on your behalf.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your career is on fire now and as such you could be offered a promotion or a position of prestige. Thinking about going after an opportunity you want? Trust your instincts because it could very well be yours. Your reputation is stellar, make sure to capitalize on it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You may be ready for a vacation now and now's a great time to take one or start planning for it. It's also possible you could find love abroad or with someone from a different culture. When it comes to your studies or a writing project, you might receive funding or accolades. Believe in you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Financially things are looking up as you could receive a loan or a lump sum of money that you've been waiting on. Either option could help you improve your financial security. In terms of intimacy, you could meet someone now that rings your bells or deepen the connection you have.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Partnership and collaborations are where you'll find the most opportunity and success today, though the key is making sure you match with someone whose talents compliment or increase your own. This also applies to romantic connections. Don't dumb yourself down.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
With all that's on your plate now, you're handling it like a champ, sharpening your skills and improving the world around you along the way. Make sure to take time out for self-care, giving your mind and body what they need. You have the power to manifest your dreams.
4. Your August 15, 2019 Horoscope
It's a high-energy day thanks to today's Full Moon in Aquarius (8:29 a.m. EST). Under this full moon we're called to break free of deadening jobs and schedules, as well as shake up our routines, give more attention to our well-being, and look to ways we can improve the world around us. With the Moon opposing Venus in passionate Leo about an hour later, we'll need to find a healthy balance between how much we give to others and how much we do for ourselves.
By the late afternoon, communicative Mercury in Leo teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries which can help us with making amends with a friend or initiating a tough conversation. As long as we don't let pride and ego get in the way, especially as the Aquarius Moon opposes proud Mars in Leo by later tonight, such a conversation could be healing or cathartic. Though if this full moon needs to bring a friendship or a connection to an end, this Moon-Mars mashup could give us the courage to follow through with it.
When the Moon slips into dreamy and compassionate Pisces by the late night, we should get good dose of calm and relaxing vibes to help us decompress from the full moon energy of the day.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
A friendship could be coming to a close now, specifically if it's been a lopsided one. Though at the same time, you could have a moment of feeling like you've finally found your tribe. In terms of your creative gifts, you could produce something that lands you accolades.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Your career hits a crescendo now, which could lead to an exciting new opportunity or push you to go for something that actually aligns with your beliefs and passions. Either way, integrity and honesty with yourself is called for at this time. This is how you'll find success.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You may need to have a moment of truth with yourself or with someone else today. If you do need to clear the air, trust that what unfolds will either help you to strengthen a connection or let a weak one crumble. On another note, your ideas can bring you money and popularity.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You could find the resources or resolution you need to put a debt or financial matter to rest. If sharing a financial obligation with someone today could push you to renegotiate your share of the responsibility or sever ties. Some self-preservation is needed now. Empower yourself.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
A significant relationship comes into focus now and if you've been giving more to it than you've been getting from it, it's time to course correct. On the flip side, you may need to give more attention and care to someone than you've been giving. Reach out and let them know you care.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
It's time for you to switch up your routines or schedule, especially if things have become too rote, predictable, or overwhelming. Stepping outside of your comfort zone brings growth. Too, if the work you're currently doing is draining you, it's time for you to move on.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
A romantic relationship could deepen now if things have been heating up. Though if the connection has been lopsided or lackluster, it could be time to say farewell. On a different note, you're encouraged to embrace your authenticity and to step more fully into the light.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Home and family come to the forefront now as you may need to have an important convo or an airing out of feelings with someone close to you. Allow the catharsis to happen as it could help you make peace with the past. If looking to move, you could get the green light now.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might have a breakthrough or a moment of mental clarity today that helps you to see things in a new light or discover options where you thought you had none. While you're usually an optimist, you may still need to work on rigid or pessimistic thinking. Set yourself free.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
An unexpected financial matter could crop up today. While it could be inconvenient, this issue may show you where you may need to learn how to detach a bit from a situation rather than control every facet of an outcome. Too, maybe you need to realize just how valuable you are.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It's all about you today, and you're called to release anything or anyone that may be currently holding you back or draining you. Remember, you have the right to be selective about who gets your time and energy. Use today to nourish yourself and seek out those that want to love up on you.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
If you find yourself feeling sluggish or anxious or a combination of both, take it as a sign that you need a time out. You need to unload the energetic/psychic garbage you've been carrying around as of late. Remember, you're not obligated to carry around other people's "stuff".
5. Your August 16, 2019 Horoscope
The first half of the day gets off to a bang as communicative Mercury in Leo squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by mid-day, which could make for some shocking or surprising news and conversations or the push to see something in a new light. Meanwhile, when it does come to communicating with others, we're reminded to do it more from the heart and less from the ego.
With the Moon in dreamy Pisces, this could be a good day for channeling our energy into something creative, especially as the Moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by the mid-afternoon.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
While having goals and aspirations are not a bad thing, you're beginning to learn not to place too much of your worth on the things you have (and the things you don't). As cliché as it might sound, what matters now is what's on the inside. What does success mean to you?
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might find your attitude beginning to change around a circle of friends, group, or organization that you used to identify with, especially when it comes to a set of principles or beliefs that you're now questioning or no longer hold. It may be time to go in your own direction.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Though your accomplishments are impressive, you may be giving too much attention to how people see you in terms of what you've accomplished and what you haven't. Now's the time for you to start reclaiming your power by focusing largely on what resonates with you.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might find yourself looking to connect with new people now, especially those that are more in alignment with the person you're becoming. At the same time, you're being asked to reevaluate some of your relationships and where you may be investing too much or not enough.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You may be considering going in a different direction when it comes to your career, and it's possible for you to succeed when you give room to your deepest desires. On a similar note, it's time for you to reevaluate what you're spending your time and energy on. Time to drop the dead weight.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Your ideals are beginning to change in terms of what you're looking for in a partner. And it's possible for you to get the kind of relationship you're seeking. Though in order to do so, it may require you to take an honest look at your dating patterns and where you need to be more authentic.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Things that may have once mattered to you don't seem to matter as much now (or rather, you're learning that those things shouldn't matter), especially at the emotional and mental level. Today, you're encouraged to begin a purge of sorts when it comes to "trash" you've been carrying around.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Love is in the air now and you might find that you're interested in potential love matches that might not fit your usual type. Instead of fighting the flow and sticking to the same old thing, change your perception about love to change your love life for the better.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Though you're usually pegged as a freedom-loving sign, you tend to go above and beyond for the people that you love. Though now, you may need to step back and examine if you've been placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. Also, it's time for some fiscal responsibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your creative juices are flowing today and it's possible that you could come up with some winning ideas or experience a creative breakthrough. However, in order to get the gold, you may need to examine where you've been too self-critical or have held yourself back.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Financially speaking, you can improve your financial security, but part of doing so may require letting go of an old story around wealth and scarcity. And releasing this old narrative may ask that you examine where you may be consistently fearing or expecting the worst.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You might find yourself having a series of epiphanies and revelations now that not only push you to think about yourself and the world around you differently, but also push you to get more comfortable with speaking your mind, unfiltered. It's time to step up and position yourself as the leader you are.