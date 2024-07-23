Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 23

This morning, as the civil Aquarius moon opposes Mercury in Leo, put aside your ego. Take an interest in what others have to say. If you make fair, respectable decisions, you’ll be revered for your ability to make people feel seen and heard.
Once the moon shifts into compassionate Pisces, your sensitive and helpful side emerges. Demonstrate how understanding you are by offering people thoughtful words of encouragement.
Your vitality and popularity build as the day progresses. The Leo sun is tied up in a favorable alignment with vigorous Mars in Gemini. A creative and curious approach to your daily activities will put you days ahead of schedule. Be bold with your expression, and you’ll attract positive attention.