Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 23

This morning, as the civil Aquarius moon opposes Mercury in Leo, put aside your ego. Take an interest in what others have to say. If you make fair, respectable decisions, you’ll be revered for your ability to make people feel seen and heard.

Once the moon shifts into compassionate Pisces, your sensitive and helpful side emerges. Demonstrate how understanding you are by offering people thoughtful words of encouragement.

Your vitality and popularity build as the day progresses. The Leo sun is tied up in a favorable alignment with vigorous Mars in Gemini. A creative and curious approach to your daily activities will put you days ahead of schedule. Be bold with your expression, and you’ll attract positive attention.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Mindful solitude will help you get to the bottom of your feelings. Let it all pour out in a heartfelt journal entry, or listen to the right song that captures your feelings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People need to open up to someone they trust, and today, they’re looking at you. Be sensitive and kind as you help friends through their worries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be wary of losing yourself in other people’s aspirations. Take some time to reflect on how you can bring your dreams to fruition.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Before you assert an opinion or make a big decision, wait until your emotions are clear and calm. Don’t act on hypotheticals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You may look to others for sympathy when facing challenging battles. Let them inspire you to get back on your feet and accept the realities of your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For those in relationships, devote yourself to building up your significant other today. Your compassionate guidance and affection is just what they need. If you’re single, make the first move toward someone who’s caught your eye.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Examine your routines and whether you are getting swept up in patterns that disturb your emotional well-being. Instigate change at work to lessen the strain of your responsibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Get in touch with your creative and romantic sides. Find a heartfelt, musical, or artistic way to tell your crush or partner how you feel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may be tangled in your thoughts and feelings around your home life and family. Validate your emotions rather than resisting them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Conversations today will have a deep philosophical undertones. Widen your perspective and remember there’s more than what meets the eye.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Do a kind deed for someone else. Give generously and wholeheartedly, and the energy you put into the world will be returned to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Are you drifting into daydreams of all the exciting things you wish to do this summer? Start putting concrete plans in your agenda and take action.