Here’s Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 24

Examine your patterns and instincts today. Your aspirations are put under the microscope as the moon progresses through idealistic Pisces. However, inconsistency is hindering your drive and ambition. The moon falls into the path of Jupiter in Gemini, illuminating where you have too much faith and not enough fight.

The moon grazes past Saturn retrograde, our planet of maturity and control. This movement can increase bitter realizations and feelings of emotional restriction. Be honest with yourself about where you have been naive.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your troubles won’t resolve themselves, Aries. Confront the issue or let go of your worries when the situation is out of your hands.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t spend too much time fretting about the possibilities available to you. By the time you’ve decided on the right path, you’ll find that people have packed up and moved on with their offer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The responsibilities you’ve evaded are closing in on you. Take matters into your own hands before someone calls you out on your broken promises.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Where do other people’s beliefs end and yours begin? You’ll uncover your own opinions when you acknowledge the hidden shyness that keeps you from sharing your unique understanding of the world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Dive deep into your feelings as worries, fears, and insecurities re-emerge. Explore how you might be holding yourself back.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t let your idealism sweep you up in fantasies. It isn’t fair to expect your significant other to play out the romantic script you’ve created in your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Approach work with a constructive and mature attitude. Your co-workers will appreciate you taking responsibility for your oversights.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Fear is keeping you from opening up. The only way to receive the love and understanding you crave is to express yourself honestly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t hold grudges about mistakes people have made in the past. Let your family off the hook so you can preserve your peace and set yourself free.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Are you expecting disappointment or criticism before you’ve even initiated a conversation? Notice patterns of pessimism that are creeping in and stealing your hope.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Take a serious look at your income and expenses to reveal where you’ve placed fun ahead of practicalities. Consider whether you’ve used your credit card too liberally this month.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Exercise self-control and ground into reality. Accept life for what it is — not what you think it should be — to bring balance to your emotions.