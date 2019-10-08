Following a secret ceremony over the weekend, new details continue to emerge about Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's wedding. Since both actors starred on shows with very loyal fanbases — One Tree Hill and Supernatural, respectively — there's been extra excitement surrounding the guest lists. As it turns out, Burton's OTH costars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz attended the ceremony and there are the selfies to prove it.

After news broke about the surprise wedding on Monday, Bush shared a photo with Burton and described the whole event as "perfect," just like the couple. Ever since playing BFFs Peyton and Brooke on OTH, they've formed a strong real-life friendship that fans can't get enough of. Back in January 2017, Burton discussed her connection with Bush, telling Refinery29, "There was an understanding between the two of us, like, 'we're in this to win it.' I think when you're in the trenches with someone... there's a bond there you can't deny." Like Burton recently wrote to Bush on Instagram, "Real life is so much better than tv."

Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley on the show, also sent Burton well wishes post-ceremony. Next to a smiling selfie, Lenz wrote in part, "Come what may, we’re family for life. My sis got hitched in the BEST WAY." She also admitted she "wept [her] way through the night." Like her castmates, Lenz has been vocal about how much OTH meant to her and told People in July, "That was my whole 20s." Not only did she mention missing the cast and crew, but also the filming location in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Burton's recent wedding isn't the first time the trio reunited since OTH went off the air in 2012. In October 2014, they attended a convention in Paris, France, and other cast members have gotten together too, including starring in various holiday movies on Lifetime and Hallmark.

Of course, not every OTH star attended Burton and Morgan's wedding, but several sent congratulations via Instagram, including Barbara Alyn Woods, who played Nathan's mom; Kate Voegele, aka Mia; and Danneel Ackles, who portrayed Rachel. Danneel's husband, Jensen Ackles, performed at the ceremony with The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

Hilarie Burton/Instagram

Hilarie Burton/Instagram

Hilarie Burton/Instagram

Prior to Burton announcing her marriage to Morgan on Monday, some fans speculated they already tied the knot years ago, and it's now clear that wasn't the case. "We've lived as husband and wife for a decade," Burton wrote on Instagram. "We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

Burton and Morgan's relationship began in 2009 after going on a blind date with their respective costars, Jensen and Danneel Ackles. The couple has two children together — a son Augustus, aka "Gus," and daughter George, who was born in 2018. According to Us Weekly, Burton kept her first pregnancy a secret and gave birth to Gus in 2010. They didn't even announce the news of his birth until a year later when chatting with E! News at the Breaking Dawn: Part 1 premiere.

Clearly, these two have succeeded in keeping their relationship as under-the-radar as possible. According to Burton, they only invited their "intimate group of friends and family" to celebrate their wedding. She also promised to share more photos and details in the future, so fans will just have to stay tuned.