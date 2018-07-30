The last full month of summer is upon us, and you know what that means: it’s the perfect time to try out some of the best sex positions for summer before it’s too late! Once winter hits — and believe me, it’ll be here before we know it — sex is all about cozying up and getting intimate with your partner to keep warm. Of course, you can still have plenty of intimate moments during the summer months, too, but you should also take advantage of the steamy weather and carefree atmosphere to experiment with more adventurous sex positions.

Just because the weather is hot AF doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to turn up the heat… in the bedroom, that is. And if there’s one position that you absolutely need to try during the long, sultry month of August, Brit Burr, sex expert and editor-at-large of Psych N Sex, tells Bustle it's horizontal reverse cowgirl — aka a neat twist on an oldie-but-goodie sex position. “This position [pictured below] is executed the same as reverse cowgirl in its beginning stages,” Burr tells Bustle. “The penetrator lies on their back while the other partner climbs on top, facing toward the laying partner’s feet. In this position, either partner can thrust, though it’s commonly the partner on top.”

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle

Compared to traditional cowgirl sex, the reverse and horizontal variation provides a sexy new angle for penetration: since you’re lying down, your partner can go deeper, and has better access to the all-important G-spot. Plus, because you’re still on top, you don’t have to lose any of the control afforded by traditional cowgirl and reverse cowgirl — unless you want to, that is.

“Horizontal reverse cowgirl is fantastic for deep penetration and it is perfect for manipulating the angle of penetration as both partners can easily adjust their pelvis. When in the horizontal position, it can be easier for the bottom partner to thrust, though it can be fun to alternate or move together! Play with it!”

How To Spice Up Horizontal Reverse Cowgirl

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

Even though this position is already hot enough on its own — no bells or whistles required — that doesn’t mean you can’t try a few tricks to keep it fresh and fun. One of the easiest ways to up the ante? Bring a sex toy into bed with you, and enjoy the added stimulation (while your partner enjoys a killer view, might I add). And if you’re open to anal play, horizontal reverse cowgirl is the perfect position to experiment in because of how easy it is for your partner to access your butt in this position.

“To turn up the heat on this position there are a number of toys that can be used (depending on your comfort level, of course),” Burr says. “A cock ring is a good choice for this position because of the closeness it allows at the base. Additionally, if you’re comfortable with anal play, a butt plug or vibrator can be used on the partner on top by the bottom partner." If not, there are more ways to upgrade the position.

"Bottom partner, try reaching around to stimulate your partner externally while they’re on top," Burr says. "Top partner, try rotating between horizontal and normal reverse cowgirl to hit as many angles of penetration as possible.”

The bottom line? Horizontal reverse cowgirl is a great position to try if you want to end your summer with a bang (literally). And the best news is that once summer has come and gone, you can still keep this position in your rotation and enjoy the deep penetration and unique angle all year round.