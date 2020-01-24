On January 20, 2020, the sun moved into the constellation of Aquarius and all of our eyes were replaced with hearts. Even though Aquarius season 2020 will affect each zodiac sign differently, none of us are immune to the generous, open, and romantic flames that this air sign inspires. While its name and symbolism might suggest that it's a water sign, and its passionate characteristics might suggest that it's a fire sign, Aquarius is actually an air sign, which makes it the most essential element.

When the sun moves into Aquarius, we're inspired to focus on the basic fundamentals of our existence: our nature and our relationships with others. It encourages us to become reliable and helpful community members, partners, friends, and workers. Ruled by the tilted planet Uranus, Aquarius energy gives us alternative perspectives so that we can see life through the eyes of others, bettering ourselves creatively and empathetically. Because this season is so influential in the relationship sector, as it pertains to ourselves and others, it has very powerful effects on our love lives.

Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about what each sign can expect to feel under the Aquarian cosmo ruling. It turns out, all signs should ready themselves for powerful realizations about their role as a partner, and what they're really looking for in others. Here's what he predicts for each sign:

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Prepare to feel extra social, Aries. "This could mean that you’re suddenly attending more events where you’re likely to meet new friends, but also a new love interest through your network if looking!" Thomas says.

For the first time in weeks, you'll actually be excited about getting out of the house. If you're in a relationship, Thomas says that you'll have a lot of fun socializing with your partner, so bring them with you and enjoy being out together — it might be just the change of energy you didn't know you needed in your relationship.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

You're doing really well at work, and while your partner might be supportive, you're feeling stressed about how much time you're putting into your relationship.

"Rather than feeling you must separate each area of your life, celebrate your successes with the one who you love. Some Taurus could see themselves suddenly in a power couple or having a lot of people paying attention to their relationship," Thomas says, reminding Taurus that you can't always have a perfect harmony. Some months you'll have to put more energy on your work, and if you change your attitude about it, it's not something you have to be sorry for. Your relationship might actually benefit from a little air, don't stress about it if it's not actually a problem.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20)

You're looking for excitement right now, and if you're single, Thomas says you can expect to "feel attracted to someone from a very different culture, religion, or background." If you're in a relationship, take a little trip somewhere new, or plan an epic trip with your partner. A new experience together could breathe new life into a mature relationship and satisfy any restless energy you might have during this time of year.

Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

It's time for a relationship rethink, Cancer, as this month you'll be focused on how balanced your partnership really is. You can expect to really analyze your dynamic, how much you're giving versus receiving, and whether or not you're fulfilled in the relationship. All of this questioning might lead to some harsh or informative realizations.

"Some Cancers will break up at this point in time if their relationships have outlived their purpose," Thomas says, but if this happens, it's only because there's a more fulfilling partnership around the bend. Either you'll restructure your relationship in a way that makes it more equal, or you'll realize it's time to move on. Though it might be hard to see this during Aquarius season, both outcomes are positive.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

If you're looking for a long-term relationship, Aquarius season is the best time to find it. You're in a good place to meet a serious parter, as you're feeling open, giving, and in the right headspace for it. Whether you're single or taken, you should "consider how you want your entire 2020 to go as a team," Thomas says, because the intentions you set for romantic partnership during this time will be powerfully honored through the year.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

If romance is important to you, be sure to "put your foot down and block out time for it," Thomas says, as work and other responsibilities will threaten to take your attention during this time. You're going to have to make an extra effort to find time for your relationship, as your schedule will not have a lot of room for it. If it really means something to you, you'll restructure your schedule to honor it. But if you find that it's not a priority, Aquarius season might be a learning experience for you as your feelings pertain to your current relationship and its worth.

Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

Aquarius season is going to inspire you romantically. You're going to have so much energy to put toward your relationship or pursuit of one. If an intense love is what you crave right now, you're in luck: Thomas says you're at the "cosmic doorway to new or deeper love," and you deserve it. "You’ll be feeling passionate, creative, and ready to go on a romantic journey," Thomas says.

If you're in a relationship, you'll be energized about making plans and growing closer. If you're single, you'll find an abundance of motivation to date and open up to new people.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

During Aquarius season, Scorpios are working on themselves and focusing on stability. If you find that you're in a good and sturdy place, Thomas predicts that you'll feel inspired to start inviting people back in. If you're not quite stable yet in your personal life, you won't be interested in sending love outward, and that's OK. Trust your instincts. If you do feel ready to open up to someone, start slow and spend time in comfortable places and with people who feel safe. "When around your sacred space, you’ll feel more at-peace at this time to open your heart," Thomas says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

"This is a time when communication will be like wildfire for you. If you have an important message from the heart that you want to send, do so now," Thomas says, pointing out that Sags are going to find a window of eloquence when it comes speaking their mind that they won't want to miss. This window will include excellence with dirty talk, so if that's your thing (or you want it to be) try it out. Honestly, you might be wowed with how smooth you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Caps can be intense during Aquarius season, because they're inspired to chase after romantic feelings, but they're still in hustle mode. These two modes don't really mix well and according to Thomas, people trying to befriend you may be turned off, so try to avoid "demanding too much too soon". That said, it's a great time to communicate with a partner over core values. If you share similar foundations, you might find that your connection is strengthened or enriched, so open up and talk about the heavy stuff, just pace yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

You’re in the spotlight now because it is your birthday month, so you're feeling pretty good and expecting a lot of attention and praise. Now is an important time to take stock of what you have, what you don't, what you want, and to set intentions. "Make sure you use this time to make a list of what you want in a [partner] and how you want your romantic life to be throughout 2020," Thomas says. "You can materialize it, but first you have to know exactly what you want and are after." Do some journaling on your birthday so you can really flesh out your desires.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

While other signs are looking toward the future, you're stuck in the past. "This could be a time where you are considering [exes], the wounds, and what worked and didn’t," Thomas says. If all of your reflection inspires you to reconnect with someone for closure or forgiveness, this is an excellent time to do so. Get the closure you need, just manage your expectations and prepare yourself for the possibility that you won't get all of the answers that you want — and that's OK.

Aquarius season inspires us to open up and share our hearts and feelings with the people we love. Sometimes being a water-bearer strengthens a relationship and sometimes it drowns it. No matter how your sign is inspired to behave or feel during Aquarius season, trust that you'll never regret opening up and being honest about your heart, no matter what the outcome — it's all for the best.