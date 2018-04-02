Aside from enjoying holiday time with family and friends, another enjoyable part of celebrating Easter and Passover is scrolling through social media to see how everyone else is celebrating, what they're eating, and what outfits their wearing. Many Bachelor alums shared photos from their Easter and Passover celebrations. There are photos of Bachelor couples, Bachelor babies, Bachelor relatives, and even some Bachelor best friends all taking part in holiday festivities. For anyone who is struggling from Bachelor franchise withdrawals during this time in between seasons, the perfect way to fill that void is by checking out their Easter and Passover pictures.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass each celebrated their daughters' first Easter with some fun family photos. Emmy Tolbert and Bella Bass definitely made their mark with some adorable outfits, of course.

Bachelor franchise pairings Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk each spent their first Easter together as couples and marked the occasion with some nice photos.

And the Bachelor poster family Catherine and Sean Lowe enjoyed Easter for the first time as a family of four. Well, as an almost family of four. They went to church with their son Samuel and his future sibling was in Catherine's belly, something both Catherine mentioned and Sean joked about in their photo captions.

Check out all of those pictures and more to see your favorite Bachelor stars rocking bunny ears, hanging with their family members, and enjoying church services.

1 Sean & Catherine Lowe seanloweksu on Instagram The fourth Lowe family member has not entered the world yet, but both Catherine and Sean Lowe made sure to include Samuel's future sibling in their Easter celebrations. Sean wished his followers "Happy Easter from the four of us!" Catherine posted a similar photo and captioned it with "First Easter as a family of four." Next year there will actually be four Lowes in the photo, but there's nothing wrong with celebrating that a little bit early.

2 Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk ravennicolegates on Instagram Bachelor in Paradise golden couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are still going strong. They celebrated their first Easter as a couple with the Gates family in Raven's hometown of Hoxie, Arkansas. Aside from being a lot of fans' #RelationshipGoals, this photo also gave a lot of Raven's followers some #OutfitGoals with this white jumpsuit... that is from her clothing store Grey Suede, of course.

3 Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo thebryanabasolo on Instagram During her time on The Bachelor and her own season of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was very vocal about her love of church. Rachel took Nick Viall to church during their hometown date on The Bachelor and Rachel went to church with Dean Unglert in Geneva while she filmed The Bachelorette. It's only logical that Easter wold mean a lot to her and that she would want to incorporate fiancé Bryan Abasolo into her holiday traditions.

4 Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth kaitlynbristowe on Instagram Aside from celebrating Easter, Bachelorette Season 11 couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth also took part in an April Fools' Day prank. Kaitlyn joked, "It’s been a good run but we are deciding to call it quits Jk April fools. Can someone please just help me understand how I got so lucky. Happy Easter." Thankfully, Kaitlyn confirmed that they are still very much together before even finishing her caption (and with the cute family photo), but props to them for taking part in two holidays on one day.

5 Carly Waddell & Evan Bass carlywad on Instagram The Waddell-Bass family killed the game with their color coordinated outfits. Carly, Evan, their baby Bella, and Evan's three sons were all in sync with their pink and floral outfits.

6 Jade & Tanner Tolbert jadelizroper on Instagram The first Bachelor in Paradise family celebrated Emmy Tolbert's first Easter ever. To mark the big occasion, Jade, Tanner, and even baby Emmy all shared photos from the holiday. Well, Jade or Tanner posted a photo on Emmy's Instagram account, but they still had posts on three different accounts dedicated to #Emmys1stEaster because it was such a big deal.

7 Bekah Martinez whats_ur_sign on Instagram On The Bachelor Season 22, Bekah Martinez was one rose away from getting a hometown date. For all of the viewers who wanted to meet Bekah's mom that episode and are still upset about it, she shared this photo of the two of them celebrating Easter.

8 Amanda Stanton & Lauren Bushnell laurenbushnell on Instagram A lot of people celebrate Easter with relatives, but best friends Lauren Bushnell and Amanda Stanton show that close friends can feel like family members when they went to Easter church service together.

9 Vanessa Grimaldi vanessagrimaldi30 on Instagram Vanessa Grimaldi got into the Easter spirit with this bunny headband she was wearing with one of her family members.

10 Seinne Fleming seinnefleming on Instagram Seinne Fleming opted for the solo pic (and joked about a possible grass allergy) this Easter.

11 Alexis Waters alexiswaters_ on Instagram Instead of rocking pastels, Alexis Waters and her boyfriend Tyler Fernandez channeled Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic jean moment from back in the day on Easter Sunday.

12 Corinne Olympios colympios on Instagram Corinne Olympios is the only person in the world who wished her followers Happy Passover with this caption: "Money over bitches. Happy Passover everyone." The outfit is very chic, though.

13 Chelsea Roy chelsea_roy_ on Instagram Chelsea Roy and her son were all smiles on Easter Sunday.

14 Emily Maynard Johnson emilygmaynard on Instagram Former Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson shared a photo of herself, her husband, Tyler Johnson, and her four kids enjoying some family time on Easter Sunday.

15 Desiree & Chris Siegfried desireesiegfried on Instagram The Siegfrieds look like the picture perfect Bachelorette family in this Easter photo.

16 Danielle Maltby dmmaltby on Instagram Danielle Maltby continued her streak of cute couple photos when she shared this one with her boyfriend and Big Brother alum Paul Califiore.

17 Britt Nilsson brittkarolina on Instagram Britt Nilsson used Easter as an opportunity to get in some quality time with her cousin, who is about to leave to teach English in Norway.

18 Christen Whitney christen_whitney on Instagram Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Christen Whitney shared some photos from her family's Easter celebration.

19 Jillian Harris jillian.harris on Instagram Instead of going all out for Easter with fancy outfits, Jillian Harris and her family focused on spending time together instead.