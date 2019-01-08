When you're one of the most recognizable stars on the planet, it's probably pretty difficult to find friends you can trust. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship timeline, however, proves that these two ladies will probably be ride-or-die besties for the rest of their lives.

It's not exactly clear when or how Jenner and Woods first met, but one theory suggested that someone in the Smith family — as in Will and Jada Pinkett — introduced the two pals a few years back. Jenner has been friends with their kids, Willow, 18, and Jaden, 20, for quite some time now, and Woods once lovingly referred to Will as "uncle."

Getting introduced by mutual friends would totally make sense, right? Regardless, Woods and Jenner made their friendship Instagram official back in 2013, and now they regularly dedicate posts on their respective pages to each other.

They've been through a lot together over the last few years, but the birth of Jenner's daughter Stormi definitely changed their relationship in a major way. Don't worry, though — it changed it in a majorly good way, according to an interview Woods did with E! News last year. "I think it has just has gotten better," she told the outlet. "It is a part of life and the process of growing up. I think it has been really great with her around now. Stormi is so sweet and so beautiful. I love hanging out with her all day."

Jenner and Woods' bond is clearly super strong, and it's probably only going to get stronger. Check out some of their most memorable and important BFF moments in their timeline below.

2013-ish: Jenner & Woods (Probably) Meet Via Famous Mutual Friends According to a questionably-real Ask FM account, Jenner and Woods may have been introduced by someone in the Smith family. Whether it was Big Willie Style himself, his wife Jada Pinkett, or one of their kids — Jaden and Willow have both been hanging out with the Kardashian-Jenners for years now — remains unclear, though. Neither Jenner nor Woods have actually confirmed this theory, but Jenner first appeared on Woods' Instagram page on Christmas Day in 2013. "Merry Christmas from the goths," Woods captioned the photo, in which she and Jenner both donned all-black outfits.

September 2017: They "Marry" Each Other In Peru During the season finale of Life of Kylie — which totally should have been titled Life of Kylie & Jordyn, honestly — the two BFFs took a trip to Peru and ... got married? "I actually feel like I'm in a full relationship with Kylie," Woods told the camera at one point (as reported by Teen Vogue). "There are different types of relationships — we're definitely in one. Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It's draining sometimes." After Jenner's mom Kris expressed concern that the girls could be a little .... well, co-dependent, the pair decided they might as well get serious about it. "You know me and Jordyn have a special connection," Jenner said. "Since you know, it's been a few years now, we thought we should just take this to the next level. We're going to do a little ceremony." Whether or not they *actually* got married in that commitment ceremony remains to be seen. Either way, they're clearly still committed to being BFFs.

October 2017: Woods Publicly Proves Her Loyalty To Her Longtime Friend In October 2017, rumors were swirling that Jenner was pregnant. She wouldn't actually confirm the news herself until Stormi was born a few months later, but Woods proved her loyalty by keeping tight-lipped in the face of the media. "Honestly, I have no clue," Woods replied when asked about the rumors by People. "I have a no clue. I don’t really have any comments on that." She did, however, have some comments on her longtime friendship with Jenner, explaining, "Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time ... I feel like right now, at this age, you develop the friends that you’re going to have forever, and [Jenner and I] do everything together."

February 2018: Jenner & Woods "Both" Have A Baby Jenner announced the birth of baby Stormi with an incredibly touching video that featured a ton of her family and friends. Woods obviously made several appearances in the 11-minute clip, and the two recalled how Woods was there when Jenner's pregnancy test came back positive. Shortly after releasing the video, Jenner fielded some questions from fans on Twitter. When one person asked what Woods' first reaction was to the happy news, Jenner replied, "She said 'ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby," followed by a crying-laughing face emoji, a heart-eyes emoji, and the words "real one" with two plain red hearts.

May 2018: Jenner Names A Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit After Woods In May 2018, Jenner revealed that she'd be adding a brand new color to her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits on June 1, and that she'd be calling it "Jordy" after Woods. That's like, the ultimate gesture right there. Well, it was until the two besties totally outdid themselves a few months later.

September 2018: The Besties Reveal Their Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Collaboration kyliejenner on Instagram After teasing fans about a potential collaboration for months, Jenner and Woods released the Kylie <3 Jordyn makeup Collection in September 2018. The names of all the products — which included a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, highlighters, matte lipsticks, and glosses — paid tribute to their friendship, and the packaging featured cartoon-ish renderings of the BFFs.