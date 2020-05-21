How Jupiter Retrograde 2020 May Affect Your (Social Distanced) Bank Holiday Plans

When you think of planets in retrograde, you may immediately think of Mercury. When the planet that governs communication, expression, reason, and intellect goes into reversal, things can get a little hectic. But what happens when other planets start moving backwards? Right now we're experiencing Jupiter Retrograde, which brings characteristics of its own. Although it's nothing nearly as dramatic as Mercury, you may still be wondering how Jupiter Retrograde will affect your bank holiday and beyond, so I've enlisted the help of some experts to tell me what's what.

First things first: what exactly is Jupiter Retrograde and what does it mean for you and those around you?

Jupiter Retrograde is known to be a period of inner growth. As the planet of good fortune, abundance, and knowledge, Jupiter tends to give off good vibes, meaning that its retrograde isn't anything to get too anxious about. Occurring approximately every nine months, Jupiter Retrograde lasts around four months at a time and is seen as an opportunity to reconnect and get back to yourself and what's your own inner truth. An opportunity to reset and understand what's most important to you.

This time around, Jupiter will be in Capricorn for the duration of this retrograde. As Bustle's astrology writer Nina Kahn explains, this is the zone in which Jupiter is least comfortable and most restricted. When Jupiter is in Capricorn normally, the focus is on building a solid foundation for goals you're trying to achieve and establishing a good work ethic. For this reason, when the planet is in retrograde in Capricorn, you may have to re-think how you approach your attitude to accomplishing things.

Shutterstock

Speaking about this, astrologer Jessica Adams says this period may bring "a backward step with your career," but that's no reason to panic. "Sometimes a backward step turns out extremely well for you," she explains. "In other cases this backward (or retrograde) step means returning to a project or rethinking a plan, but doing so will bring you more success later."

If you're feeling anxious about changes at work, take this three-day weekend as an opportunity to pause and reflect on where your career is headed and whether a new approach may benefit you.

In her book Your Signs astrologer Carolyne Faulkner relays something similar about Jupiter Retrograde in Capricorn. It's a time when "the expansion of the Capricorn vibe" slow down and "should give us a little break from the constant feeling that we should be achieving more, both personally and professionally." So anyone who feels they're not achieving enough while stuck in lockdown should take note and cut themselves some slack.

Well, I think it's fair to surmise that Jupiter Retrograde is going to be a positive thing so don't let concerns get you down and make the most of your sunny Bank Holiday weekend to slow down, give yourself a pat on the back, and embrace change. As Faulkner says, "be in the moment, lighten up, and enjoy this period of star-chill."