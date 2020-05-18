Yet another planet is joining the heavy-hitting 2020 retrograde brigade, and that's the lucky and expansive planet Jupiter. But Jupiter retrograde 2020 doesn't necessarily carry with it the weight and inconvenience of your average retrograde (we're lookin' at you, Mercury). As the planet of good fortune, abundance, knowledge, and growth, Jupiter tends to sprinkle blessings wherever it goes — meaning that its current retrograde, which lasts from May 14 to Sept. 12, isn't anything to get too anxious about. While some signs may face some retrograde-fueled challenges, others will find that this transit may actually be pleasant, as it can help us slow down to find enlightening new ways of thinking and make room for growth.

While Jupiter's backspin will bring its own set of challenges, the changes will take place on a more internal level. "During Jupiter retrograde, we often have to look inward to find growth and create our own enthusiasm," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "We often undergo a period of philosophic or spiritual reflection rather than focusing our efforts on the outside world."

Jupiter is in Capricorn for the duration of this retrograde, so this transit could prove to be pretty productive for the fellow earth signs of the zodiac, helping them to get clearer on how to reach their loftiest goals. "If you've been working toward accomplishing something big with no real structure or plan for getting there, Jupiter retrograde will be the time to step back to look at the bigger picture and [refine] how you'll approach things," Hale says.

Growth is in store for all zodiac signs under this backspin, but for the handful of zodiac signs least affected by Jupiter retrograde 2020, those changes should flow into your reality a little more smoothly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Over the coming months, you'll see things in an entirely new and perhaps even clearer way now, Taurus. "During this retrograde you'll do a great deal of philosophical thinking and make changes in your outlook on the world," Hale says. "You may also feel a deep desire to travel somewhere far away and plan a trip for some time in the future." It'll help you open up parts of yourself that are usually more reserved. You'll come out the other side feeling all the more empowered.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

"You'll likely experience some changes that affect friends, children, or even love interests ... [and the retrograde] is an opportunity to smooth things out for the better," Hale says. "Prepare for your social life to increase when Jupiter turns direct." By following your heart and making necessary tweaks, guided by the retrograde, you'll find that these relationships become more enjoyable than ever.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

"Jupiter is in your sign, which only occurs once every 12 years, so you should feel the positive affects all year — even if they're not as powerful during a retrograde," Hale says. "Take this time to slow down and go over your plans. There are just a few things that need adjusting so you can go full steam ahead when Jupiter turns direct." You can learn, grow, and accomplish a lot with Jupiter in your corner, and the retrograde is a good time to make sure you're taking advantage of that.