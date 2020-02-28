In case you hadn't yet noticed the extra day on your calendar this month, 2020 is a leap year, which means it's a whole 24-hours longer than the past few years have been. Leap Day, as the elusive Feb. 29 is often referred to, takes place on Saturday — and because this date only shows up on the calendar every four years, we obviously want to maximize this blessed bonus day to the best of our abilities, right? So let's look to the stars to find out the best way to spend Leap Day 2020, based on your zodiac sign.

But first, what is a leap year, anyway? The concept of a leap year has major astronomical significance — and some astrological ties, too. While a standard calendar year for us is 365 days long, a solar year (which is the actual amount of time it takes the Earth to orbit around the Sun — and the exact measure of the astrological year, aka the Sun's transit through all twelve zodiac signs) is a little longer than that, clocking in at approximately 365.24219 days, according to Time And Date. That's an extra 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds long, which adds up! In order to keep our calendar consistent with the true solar year, we add an extra day to the month of February every four years to catch us up on the nearly six hours we fall behind on during non-leap years — and 2020 happens to be one of those years!

These extra 24 hours are bound to bring all zodiac signs some deliciously lighthearted fun. 'The Moon will be in its favorite sign, Taurus, on Leap Day," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "This means the extra day in the year will bring a scrumptious and lovely energy our way. We’ll be drawn toward sensual activities and flirtations, as well as creative endeavors and big fun."

Check out how Leap Day weekend will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Leap Day weekend is putting a lil' sparkle in your eye, Aries, and you're seeing your goals with extra clarity — so shoot for the stars and make a power move. "Take a leap of faith in yourself," Stardust says. "Don’t hold back on pursuing your dreams." Allow your confidence to guide you into something exciting and new.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's magic in the air for you this weekend, Taurus! "It’s your time to set a new intention and manifest your desires," Stardust says. February's new moon was a great one for manifesting, but this Leap Day weekend is actually blessing you with a second chance to plant seeds for your goals and start building a dream.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a busy bee, Gemini, and both your professional and personal life have been chock-full of nonstop plans lately. "Take a step back now and use this extra day to implement some much needed self-care," Stardust says. Think of Leap Day as an actual bonus day and allow yourself to clear your calendar for some chill time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week may have been a little draining, Cancer. Once the weekend hits, prioritize time with people who are uplifting and who you can be your true self with. "Spend time reconnecting with old friends," Stardust says. "Invite them out for a cocktail and gossip sesh." Having some lighthearted laughs and social time will boost your spirits.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The Leap Day is bringing boons and bonuses of all kinds for you, Leo. "A new and exciting professional opportunity will land in your lap today," Stardust says. Keep your eyes open to fresh ideas and stay on your toes, as all sorts of potential projects and opportunities are popping up now — and it will fully re-energize you in your career goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A bonus day doesn't require a wild celebration, Virgo — think of it as a simple excuse to clear your schedule and relax! "Pick up a new book or veg out with your Kindle to broaden your mind," Stardust says. This weekend is the ideal time for you to rest and recharge, as the fast pace of your life recently has left you feeling the need for you time.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The weight of the world has been heavy on your balance-seeking shoulders lately, Libra — so don't sleep on the benefits that fresh air, green trees, and some outdoor exercise can offer you! "Use this bonus day to transform your mind and connect with nature," Stardust says. Take advantage of the extra 24 hours by planning a hike or a picnic with friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Live it up during this Leap Day weekend, Scorpio, because we know you want to. "You’re on the hunt for some fun today with your current obsession — and yes, by obsession, we mean your crush," Stardust says. It's the perfect time to embrace your fun-loving mischievous side and have some flirty fun chasing the object of your current affection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Leap Day is your chance to up the chill factor and fully kick back, Sag — indulge in all the pampering you desire! "Decompress with a hot bath this evening to zen out, either solo or for two," Stardust says. Ditch any big plans out in favor of a low-key night of self-care for yourself or with your significant other. There's no reason to burn the candle at both ends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in the mood for romance this Leap Day, Cap. Instead of suppressing those butterflies in your stomach to focus on work, take a chance and hit the town for a flirty date night. "Snuggle up with your partner or crush at the local pub or movies today," Stardust says. You deserve a little excitement this weekend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're thrilled about the weekend, Aquarius, because all you want to do is flirt, fantasize, and have some fun with the object of your affections. "Stay at home under the covers with your lover. Ooh-la-la!" Stardust says. Indulge your sensual side this Leap Day and embrace your inner sex goddess — whether via a solo or partnered pleasure session.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may only add up to an extra 24 hours in the whole year, but you're still grateful for it — because with the way your responsibilities have been mounting lately, you've been feeling like there simply aren't enough days in the week. "Catching up on your errands today will help alleviate your stresses," Stardust says. Get your affairs in order, Pisces, and then you can finally relax!