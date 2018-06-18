In what other room can you find Tiffany Haddish delivering a hilarious monologue, Nick Jonas performing his latest single, and the cast of Stranger Things being their adorable Insta-worthy selves, but at the MTV Movie & TV Awards? The show is set to honor both television and film for the second year in a row, and the lineup of nominees and special guests is everything. But just how long are the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The show airs on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. and according to TVGuide, it is scheduled to run two hours. There's a lot of ground to cover, as the awards show has been making moves in recent years to be a more inclusive event. In addition to categorizing movies and TV shows in one awards extravaganza, the nominations are also now gender neutral. So, your favorite on-screen ladies (Gal Gadot, Daisy Ridley and Emilia Clarke, for instance) now get to battle it out with their male counterparts in the same categories. Plus, each year sees the arrival of new categories in the show, such as this year's Best Music Documentary.

But just what can fans expect when Haddish hosts the telecast? We know one thing for sure — this will be a ceremony unlike any other. THR reports that Haddish promised as much in her first promo for the show saying, "You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

You know with Haddish at the forefront, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be anything but predictable. But here are a few things you can definitely expect to happen.

1 Tiffany Haddish Slays The Show Giphy This one is a given. Haddish not only hosts Monday night's proceedings but is also nominated for her performance in Girls Trip. Will she re-wear her famous Alexander McQueen dress? What's her take on the Pete Davidson-Ariana Grande engagement? All will be answered in her sure-to-be epic opening monologue.

2 The 'Stranger Things' Cast Does Something Gif-Worthy Giphy Stranger Things has six nominations, more than any other show, so you know the cast will be in prime position to provide many adorable moments like the one above.

3 'Black Panther' Dominates The Awards Giphy Speaking of leading the pack, Black Panther tops all nominations with seven and is destined to take home a few. After the film became the number one movie at the box office in 2018 (so far), expect a lot of camera time from star Chadwick Boseman.

4 Lena Waithe Makes Everyone Cry Giphy It is Waithe's world and we're all just living in it. After the premiere of her Showtime series The Chi, her Vanity Fair cover, and that incredible rainbow cape moment at the Met Gala, Waithe will add recipient of MTV's Trailblazer Award to her resume. Expect a speech you'll want stitched on a pillow immediately.

5 A Spontaneous Best Kiss Moment Occurs Giphy While entirely possible that this is just an excuse to remember the unforgettable onstage kiss that transpired between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams when they won for The Notebook, don't sleep on the Love, Simon or Riverdale casts making the moment their own.

6 Nick Jonas Brings Priyanka Chopra (One Can Hope) Giphy Nick Jonas is performing his song "Anywhere" with DJ Mustard, but will rumored new girlfriend Priyanka Chopra walk the red carpet? Many Instagram feeds sure hope so.

7 Pennywise Makes A Cameo Giphy It is nominated in four categories, including Bill Skarsgard as Best Villian. So, despite fans' closely held fears, it stands to reason that we could have a demonic clown sighting in our futures.

8 The 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Documents Everything On Instagram Giphy After the cast's enthusiastic response to their nomination in the Best Reality Series or Franchise category hit the Internet, it seems only natural that the SURvers would fill their feeds with red carpet boomerangs and stage-side selfies. More importantly, will newly engaged Jax and Brittany be in attendance? Fans' Bravo-loving hearts can only dream.