Walking into a Sephora without spending the contents of your entire wallet is a struggle. Any beauty addict knows to the credit card behind unless you want to max them out. Thankfully, however, the retailer is trying to help you out with Sephora's Weekly Wow sale. It's a discount makeup lovers' dream, but how long can you shop the major deals? You don't have long so if you want to partake, it's best to head to the Sephora website now before you're all out of luck.

The retailer's Weekly Wow deals have been going on for some time, but if you haven't shopped it before, you may be wondering what it is. Basically, it's Sephora's answers to all your prayers. At last, the makeup gods and goddess have listened to we lowly mortals' pleas!

Okay, that was a bit dramatic, but the Weekly Wow offers bomb deals on popular products. According to Glamour, the makeup, skincare, and haircare sellers takes popular items and gives them massive discounts up to 50 percent off. While you won't know these items until right before the sale begins, it's still a great opportunity to shop. Plus, they switch out every single week for your purchasing pleasure.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What does that mean for your timeline to buy? You've got a week to take advantage of these deals, and Sephora has offered some major ones. If you take a look back at beauty Instagram account TrendMood, you'll see that account owner Sophie Shab posts the sales when they go live giving you a first glance at what's available.

In fact, according to the TrendMoodDeals account, this week the retailer is offering staple products like Benefit Cosmetics' Ka-Brow and BECCA Cosmetics Ultimate Coverage Concealer. The week before? Major brand CoverFX stole the show with brushes, concealer, and highlighter all up for grabs at reduced prices. Clearly, Sephora is not playing around with their Weekly Wow products.

What else is in this week's Weekly Wow? The deals roll over on Thursdays, so if something interests you, you better snatch it up as soon as you can.

Urban Decay Distortion Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora

Urban Decay Distortion Eyeshadow Palette, $24, Sephora

If you love duo-chrome shadows, this palette is certainly one you need to pick up. With a mix of classic neutrals and bright shades, it's a must-have at a killer cost.

Benefit Cosmetics ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color with Brush

Benefit Cosmetics ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color with Brush, $18, Sephora

Benefit is known for their brow products, so why not take advantage and grab one of them during Sephora's Weekly Wow sale?

Becca Ultimate Cover Concealer

BECCA Ultimate Coverage Concealer, $19, Sephora

Ultimate coverage? Goodbye to under eye circles? Yes, please!

Lancome Bi-Facil Face Bi-Phased Micellar Water Face Makeup Remover & Cleanser

Lancome Bi-Facil Face Bi-Phased Micellar Water Face Makeup Remover & Cleanser, $25, Sephora

Lancome? On sale? Why yes, two for everyone!

GlamGlow PLUMPRAGEOUS Nudes Collection Lip Treatment

GlamGlow PLUMPRAGEOUS Nudes Collection Lip Treatment, $9, Sephora

If you feel like your lips need a bit of extra plumpness, this GlamGlow treatment won't just be great for you, it'll be great for your wallet as well. Talk about a win/win scenario, right?

Sephora Collection Radiant Luminizing Drops

Sephora Collection Radiant Luminizing Drops, $8, Sephora

If you can get a glow for $8, why wouldn't you? With this ultra affordable, discounted product in the Weekly Wow, it's totally worth a test drive, right?

Clearly, Sephora's Weekly Wow sale is the perfect time to soothe your makeup addiction without breaking the bank or racking up credit card bills. From a radiant glow to plump lips and duochrome eyes, this week's sale is incredible, and there's more to come each week.