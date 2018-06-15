Is it possible to a beauty junkie to have never heard of Champagne Pop? Probably not. That's why the BECCA Friends & Family sale is so important. You can finally stock yourself up on the gorgeous golden pressed powder highlight, but the brand is being extra generous. How? Because the entire site is part of this amazing sale, and there's basically no restrictions. Yes, really.

If you're not subscribed to the BECCA newsletter, you may have missed the news that the sale was happening. Thankfully, you're hearing about it just in time because you don't have much longer left to shop. The Friends and Family Sale has been happening for the past few days, but because BECCA knows that weekends are for shopping, they're extended the deal for the next 24 hours. Get your credit card ready now.

What's the deal? The entire site is 25 percent off. Yes, really. From foundations to highlighters to their primers, everything you want from the brand is clocking in with a fourth of their retail value discounted. There's only one catch, and it's honestly not even a big one. The discount is only good for items that cost over $25. Other than that, you're good to shop until you drop.

If you want to take advantage of the sale, items aren't marked down in advance. You'll need to do a little bit of math in your head before deciding what to purchase. To get the discount, once you hit the checkout site, simply add the code "GLOWGETTER" and the 25 percent off will be applied to your car. Easy peasy, right?

The good news about the sale? BECCA has actually launched a few new products lately that you'll be able to try out with the 25 percent off Friends & Family sale discount. In fact, one of the products has been making a splash on YouTube.

The BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh powder is rumored to basically feel like splashing water on your face. The new setting powder debuted back in March, and gurus on YouTube were ultra intrigued by the debut.

Tati on YouTube

Guru Tati Westbrook wasn't a fan at first, but after giving the powder a chance, she loved that her face felt set with being over dry. The only caveat? Don't use it under your eyes as she believes that it will darken your under eye concealer once applied.

If you couldn't get enough of the royal wedding, this printed highlighter in Royal Glow is a gorgeous homage to the crown jewels. Not only is the hue gorgeous, but it's also got stunning packaging.

Of course, it wouldn't be a BECCA Cosmetics sale if you didn't restock your compact of Champagne Pop, right? This Jaclyn Hill created highlighter was one of the biggest makeup smashes back in 2016, and it still kind of is a BFD. Not only did the original shade inspired a full Champagne Collection from the brand and the guru, but Champagne Pop is now a permanent member of the BECCA family.

If you want to snag a new Champagne Pop or maybe a new First Light Priming Filter, or even a foundation from the brand, everything on the site is up for grabs. With 25 percent off their entire stock, you've got a plethora of glowy, gorgeous options to choose from.

You'll want to shop fast, though. The BECCA Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale ends tonight at midnight EST. Grab your glowy goods, get that discount code, and check out with your new makeup must-haves. This is one beauty sale that you don't want to miss.