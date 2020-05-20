Time to shake yourself out of your snack coma and wake yourself out of that luxury nap, because the sun is switching signs on May 20 and kicking off Gemini season 2020. We're coming off the past month in slow-but-steady Taurus season, which had us deep in our sensory pleasures and embracing a down-to-earth approach. But in airy Gemini, we're all shifting our focus onto thoughts and communication. Expect to get chattier, busier, and more energized overall — although how Gemini season 2020 will affect each zodiac sign differs.

Gemini season marks the final month of spring, and many of us are still on that spring cleaning kick. Thankfully, the cosmos are currently inspiring us to get hyper and multi-task like crazy — just in time to help us get our lives together pre-summer. "Gemini energy is positive and upbeat, so we can expect to feel more talkative and interested in sharing ideas this season," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "Gemini is about adaptability, flexibility, and the evolution of ideas and thought, so we'll feel more open minded during this period. Ideas that have outlived their usefulness may be replaced with new ones, and we'll all be a little more reasonable."

However, we may feel a bit of a push-and-pull when it comes to our energy levels and ability to get things done. "The downside of Gemini season is that communication can be scattered and changeable now, as Gemini takes in so much information, that important details may slip by," Hale says. Gemini energy pushes us to be outgoing, but this season is also marked by a whole bunch of retrograde planets — Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto, to be exact — which are simultaneously asking us to slow down. This is the opposite of the Gemini vibe, but we will likely encounter some trip-ups and road blocks if we try to do otherwise. However, we should call on Gemini's mutable sign qualities to help us adapt and shift to accommodate for the season's cosmic circumstances.

Gemini season is putting an added pep in our step, but it'll affect everyone a little different. Here's the scoop on how Gemini season 2020 will affect you, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love: Communication is taking the spotlight in your romantic relationships now, as putting your feelings into words proves necessary. Talking things through as they come up is the key to avoiding drama.

Career: Your to-do list is piled high with tasks, but you're also full of the energy needed to accomplish them. Just don't get too distracted by the length of your list.

Friendship: This is a super social season for you, Aries. Boost your spirits by having lots of lighthearted and fun conversations with friends. Now's a great time to catch up with people you haven't talked to in a while.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love: A token of affection is always a welcome surprise for a Taurus like you, but why not lead by example? If there's someone special in your life, splurge a little this month and send them a thoughtful gift or dinner delivery. Show your love through giving.

Career: Ready for that pay raise? Money's on your mind, and you're considering all your options when it comes to ensuring you're compensated as you deserve. Make sure your employer sees your worth.

Friendship: While you may spend the beginning of the season evaluating your friendships and what each brings to the table, the latter half of the month will take on a more lighthearted tone. Allow yourself to let loose and enjoy socializing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love: With Venus retrograde in your sign, you're feeling all kinds of feels in the love department this season — and all of them are riddled with confusion. Try to have patience and not make any serious decisions in love.

Career: You're craving some extra attention and may be feeling a little more confident than usual in your ability to deliver the goods at work. Don't be afraid to step up and share your vision.

Friendship: You're able to see the value in your friendships right now and have taken on an unusually grounded and pragmatic way of thinking about things. Your crew will appreciate your perspective.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love: This can be a time to heal some old wounds in love, Cancer. You're able to let go of your ego and look at your romantic relationships from a higher perspective now, seeing the weak spots but also appreciating the things that help you grow.

Career: While this may not be the most productive time externally, you're doing some deep inner work and figuring out if your career aligns with your truth. Keep an open mind as you navigate your path and consider your next moves.

Friendship: You'll likely prefer to spend more time alone this month, trading in the Zoom slumber parties for some solitary time to read, meditate, and journal. Take the time to go inward and explore your spirituality, and lean on only your most trusted confidants for support.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love: Venus is retrograde, so love feels like a whole mess — but a great way to sidestep that is to focus on maintaining the friendships that lie at the core of your romantic relationships. Emphasize good conversations and hearty laughs instead of the complicated entanglements of love.

Career: Collaboration makes it happen this month. Bounce ideas off your coworkers and find your voice in brainstorming meetings. Embracing group work can actually help you find new solutions to anything that's on your mind.

Friendship: You're fully booking your calendar with social engagements and making new connections everywhere you go. Use this energy to take the lead and bring people together by planning a Zoom happy hour.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love: You might feel some confusion around taking things public with your partner or otherwise sharing your affections for someone in a more open way. It's OK to take things slow — just talk your feelings through.

Career: This is a big month for you career-wise, Virgo. You're making power moves and people around are noticing. Use this upward trajectory to make changes that align your work with your values.

Friendship: While work will be taking precedent over friendships during the first part of the season, it'll actually end up being a more social month than you expected. Connections with friends feel free and effortless, so say yes to your Zoom invites and get more active in the group chat.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love: The same ol', same ol' isn't cutting it for you in love lately, Libra, so mix things up and make it exciting. Ask your partner to try something new with you, or flirt it up with an unexpected match on an app.

Career: You're going to feel more and more focused on your career as the season passes, and that's a good thing. Your mind is like a sponge this month, fully ready to learn new things and practice new skills. It's a great time to take a class to make yourself more valuable at work.

Friendship: Connect with friends from across the world or other walks of life. Because you've got an itch for variety right now, you shouldn't overlook how helpful it can be to hear from people with different perspectives and lifestyles.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love: You might experience some confusion and misunderstandings when it comes to intimacy and closeness with your partner. Whether you feel you're not letting each other in close enough or are merging your lives together too much, it's important to set boundaries.

Career: You've been a bit protective over your energy at work lately, but throughout the month you'll likely find yourself opening up to new things again. Take a training for work or say yes to an unusual project to get back in the swing of things with a more exciting flair.

Friendship: This is a pretty introspective time for you, but that doesn't mean you should shut out your friends. Call on the people closest to you to help facilitate your growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love: There's a huge emphasis on love and your relationships this month, Sag, and you're probably in the middle of addressing some patterns or trying to heal some old heartaches. Keep your partner in the loop as you sort through the mess so they know your heart's still in it.

Career: Working in close partnerships with others at work comes easily right now, but make sure you're maintaining proper boundaries. It's great to have a symbiosis with your colleagues, but you want to be able to stand on your own two feet.

Friendship: You're usually the life of the party, but it's OK to prioritize some one-on-one time with your closest friends, too. Heart to hearts will get deep fast, and can help you process your feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love: What role does love play in your everyday life, Cap? Right now you're evaluating how your relationships affect your health and routine. If you feel like your wants and needs aren't aligning with your partner's, speak up so you can come to an understanding.

Career: Work-life balance is important, so set some boundaries and shut off those e-mail notifications once you're off the clock. Now's a great time to prioritize self-care and take advantage of your off-duty hours.

Friendship: If you're trying to work more wellness into your routine, have your friends hold you accountable. Plan to attend yoga classes together on Zoom or do some FaceTime workouts. It'll make taking care of yourself feel a lot more fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love: What a super cute time for love and dating, Aquarius. You're more than ready for some lighthearted fun, so don't say no to the possibility of a late spring fling. Just remember that with Venus retrograde, things that start now may not be built to last.

Career: If you love what you do, then is it even work? Work on pouring your passion into everything you do this month. A passion project could turn into something more if you put your heart and soul into it.

Friendship: Chatting on the phone may not cut it for you this season — you're looking to plan fun activities with your crew. Plan some Zoom craft sessions or wine and paint nights, or sign up for a workout class with your crew.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love: You've been on a deep soul-searching journey to get to the root of some of your issues lately, Pisces, and it hasn't been easy. That said, if you're partner is here for the long haul, then they'll be able to take this journey with you.

Career: If you're working from home, prioritizing making your space as comfortable and functional as possible — and also separating your work zone from your relaxation zone. You need to be able to retreat, so avoid letting it all blend together.

Friendship: While you might feel like spending your days alone at the start of the month, expect to feel more social and pleasure-seeking as the days go on. Take advantage of the blooming spring vibe by making fun plans with friends and chatting late into the night.