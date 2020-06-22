We're currently in the middle of a major retrograde season. Just a few days after Mercury began its second retrograde of the year, Neptune retrograde 2020 will follow suit on June 22, kicking off a five-month backspin that asks us to get real about a lot of things. Dreamy planet Neptune loves to wear its rose-colored glasses. But during its annual retrograde period, those rosy shades come off, giving us a chance to get super real about some of the issues we're through our personal and collective unconscious — if we choose to embrace our realities and face our truths.

Before we talk about how Neptune retrograde 2020 will affect each zodiac sign, let's talk about Neptunian vibes in general. Neptune is the planet of dreams and illusions. It rules over our fantasies, our daydreams, our mystical experiences, and symbolism of all kinds. On a bad day, though, Neptune's ethereal nature can make us feel a little foggy, confused, or even delusional. Neptune's influence on us is more subtle than some of the personal planets that orbit closer to the Sun — but its retrograde periods can still have an impact on the way we feel and view our lives.

Neptune retrograde takes place in equally-dreamy water sign Pisces (which is Neptune's home sign), and this emphasizes the planet's illusive and spiritual-minded energy. The next five months can be an important time to look at the reality of your life, your belief system, and your dreams in a more lucid way. When you strip all the filters off of your life, what lies underneath? And do you like what you see? If we allow the waves of the retrograde to guide us, this can be a time for deep inner reflection and growth — as well as a chance to explore of our emotional and spiritual natures from a more grounded and critical perspective.

Under Neptune retrograde's energy, the haze is clearing — but whether you're willing to get real about what you see behind the veil is up to you. Here's how Neptune retrograde 2020 will affect you, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The spiritual, unconscious, elusive parts of your life are about to get more... elusive. You've been on a deep and spiritual journey these past years, building a relationship with the symbolic and mysterious sides of life. Over the coming months, you'll find yourself looking at your life through a new lens. Set aside an adequate amount of alone time for soul searching, and up the self-care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may find it hard to see where you stand in your social life, feel unable to set proper boundaries with friends, or make sense of how you fit into your community. That's OK! Embrace a little extra independence during this period and give yourself some space from your friends and closest crew. This will allow you to look at things from a new perspective and get a better feel for how to move forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're about to shift the way you see and connect with your career and public life, Gem, so get ready for a glow up. This period can be helpful in providing you with some renewed inspiration for your goals. And while you may not be moving forward with these shifts anytime soon, you'll have time to polish up some fresh ideas and get them ready for their close-up post-retrograde. Keep your plans private while you refine them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After months of quarantine, you're dreaming of faraway places and new mental spaces, Cancer. But your fantasies actually have a lot of power — the things we choose to spend energy thinking about are more likely materialize! Now's not a great time to impulsively book that dream vacation or join a new religion, but it is a good time to get in touch with the things that make you feel excited about life. Once it comes time to move forward, you'll know which direction to head it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The coming months of Neptune retrograde might be a little uncomfortable for you, Leo, because you're being forced to face all sorts of deep, subconscious crap that's been lurking beneath the surface. If you've had boundary issues (in your work or personal life) or repressed feelings that relate to your intimate relationships, you're likely to see these matters resurface. Try to protect your energy as you sort through this stuff, as you'll feel extra sensitive — but through some soul work, you'll find a lot of healing as the coming months pass.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Everyone romanticizes their relationships at least a little bit. But right now, the rose colored glasses are coming off, so be willing to get real about the things you love (and don't love) about your partner and face the less glamorous sides of being a pair. It may feel like some of the excitement is draining out of what you have, but remember, that energy ebbs and flows — and if it's meant to be, it'll come back even stronger.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your to-do list is miles long — and while, as a Libra, you're usually a diplomatic "yes" person, you might start to realize that you have a tendency to take on more than your fair share. Biting off more than you can chew is no fun, and it's not healthy, either. Instead of feeling totally overwhelmed by all the tasks you've managed to take on for yourself, start prioritizing and reallocating resources. Set your indecisiveness aside — because doing something is better than doing nothing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As a water sign, your emotionally-expressive energy channels beautifully into art — and over the coming months, you're going to feel a clarity in your creative energy force in an invigorating new way. Right now, you can see the world in all its beauty and all its ugliness, in glowing technicolor — and you can derive a lot of pleasure by expressing these visions and realizations through art. Take up some new hobbies and share your newfound clarity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Fog advisory: Hazy days ahead, Sag. You're a naturally fast-paced fire sign, and while charging optimistically forward and traveling the globe is your usual way of dealing with weird feelings, it'll be advisable to do the opposite over the coming months. Being grounded, centered, and present with your home life, your past, and your inner circle will help you move forward with a whole lot more clarity instead of continually running from your problems.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're going to notice a shift in the way you communicate with the world around you over the coming months, Cap. You might start to question the things you say, or the way that others express themselves to you. It's never fun for a pragmatic earth sign like you to feel foggy when it comes to getting their ideas across, but this period of analysis and fresh perspective will actually help you to refine your message in the end. As the months pass, you'll know exactly what you want to say to the world, and how you're going to do it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're developing a totally new take on your relationship to value right now, Aquarius. What is it that makes you feel abundant? Is it money? Status? Being a good person? Usually your conceptual air sign nature will show you the answer using your intellect, but you'll find now you can't rely on that alone. Listen to your body and your senses for clues as to what you should prioritize in your life. If it doesn't feel right, then think twice about putting energy toward it — even if it sounds right on paper.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You have a beautiful opportunity to connect with yourself in a deep way over the coming months, Pisces. While you may not be wearing your spiritual, ethereal side on your sleeve the way you usually do, that's not because you don't want to share it — it's simply a natural reaction to wanting to protect your vulnerable energy right now as it shifts and takes new forms. Embrace healing on all levels, and focus on deepening the connection between your mind, body, and spirit.