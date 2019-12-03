Sagittarius season encompasses the bulk of the holiday season, which might lead you to believe that your social life and friendships are bound to flourish with the combination of seasonal cheer and Sagittarius-inspired adventurism, but honestly, it depends. How Sagittarius season will affect your friendships is subjective, because it's contingent on your zodiac sign's predisposition to Sag influence. Some signs will be feeling social, agreeable, and energized by Sag season, while other signs will feel overwhelmed by all of the outward energy and will be drawn inward. Because of this, some friendships with be strengthened and others will be on thin ice.

Up until Dec. 21, through holiday parties and get togethers, we'll experience an intensely varied mix of interactions with our friends. To find out how each sign will react to Sag season and therefore, what kind of friend each sign will be, Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas. According to Thomas, Sagittarius, which is a fire sign, is symbolically represented by centaur archer, meaning that the spirit of this sign is a forward moving hunter, in every sense. What this means for us as far as astrological influence is concerned, is that to some degree we're all on a mission this month. We're all trying to be our best selves, we're all trying to get ahead, and we're all trying to get through the season in once piece. So if we approach the season with the understanding that we're astrologically programmed to look out for ourselves and move forward, we can be empathetic to our friends and aware of our own objectives. Here's how each friend will feel the astrological influence directly:

1. Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Aries is going to be most interested in putting energy toward new connections, according to Thomas. "This is an excellent time to get out of your comfort zone and meet people from very different cultures and backgrounds than you. If you want to learn more about the world, associate with people who are very different from you and you will surely enjoy the spontaneity and excitement." So branch out, go somewhere new and grow your social network.

2. Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

Taurus is going to dive further into their already established friend groups during Sag season. "This is a great time to build your connections with your friends or lover's friends," Thomas tells Bustle, going on to remind that "the more your partner’s friends like you, the more they’ll support your relationship even when you’re going through a rockier time."

3. Gemini (May 21 – Jun. 20)

Gemini is less interested in hanging out with friends during Sag season, and more interested in improving their romantic relationships. "The strongest relationships are the ones that can have a best friendship imbedded within your partnership. It will help navigate the more difficult times," Thomas explains.

4. Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

"Your work life is surely going to be abuzz, but the exciting thing about this is that you could actually form more enjoyable friendships with your co-workers or colleagues," Thomas tells Bustle. If you find ways to enjoy your jobs together more, you’ll be able to be more productive while you’re at it, so lean into this desire to befriend the people you work with. It will be beneficial in more ways that one.

5. Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Fun and spontaneity is extremely highlighted during this season for you, according to Thomas. "This is an excellent time to go out with your besties and enjoy all the festivities," he explains, so do all the seasonal activities together, like ice skating, holiday shopping, and hot cocoa tasting.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

Virgo is more interested in staying at home than going out with friends, so they'll be more inclined to invite people over. According to Thomas, the best way to stay in touch with friends during this time is to host your own party and take the time to connect with everyone individually. "This could improve your friendships in a few different ways," Thomas adds, so don't miss out on the hang outs, just host your own.

7. Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

"With your communication sector lit up marvelously, it appears you’re going to be extremely chatty with your BFFs! You’ll be able to find the most hilarious memes or be firing up even more than usual in the group chat," Thomas tells Bustle, so ride that wave of energy and reconnect with those that you've lost touch with and have headier conversations with those you're already close with.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio might have some tense experiences with their friends this season if they're not careful. "You’re feeling more possessive than usual at this time, so you could be looking at some of your friends as 'objects' and wanting to make sure they’re yours for the long-term. Of course you only mean well, but this could be a bit off-putting to them now," Thomas says. So be aware of your behavior and be careful not to cause any unnecessary drama. If you're feeling like a friendship is off balance, call your friend and have an adult conversation about how you feel before you do or say something that will create even more space.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

"This is a time when you are front-and-center and you should be, Sagittarius! Make sure that your friends are lifting you up and keeping you energized and consistently bringing happiness into your life. If not, it may mean the relationships have outlived their purpose and you’re ready for a new circle," Thomas tells Bustle. If you come to the conclusion that some friendships are no longer serving you, you might want to wait until Sag season is over before you make any permanent moves, as it's possible you might feel differently in Cap season, or that your friend might act differently then, too.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

You’re likely feeling the need to lie low and recharge at this time, and that’s quite alright before the holidays ramp up and your birthday season arrives. Just make sure you're being as polite as possible if you're turning down plans with close friends. According to Thomas, "this may also be a time when you are facing karma in regards to your friendships and relationships — so if you have lived well and don’t have secrets to hide, you may find this to be a peaceful and enjoyable period." But if you do have secrets, Thomas says they might come to a head during this time too.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Aquarius is going to be the belle of the holiday ball this year. "Of all the zodiac signs, you are likely to be the most popular at this festive and vibrant time of year! The stars are all in a cosmic dance telling you to get out and about and enjoy as many events as possible," Thomas tells Bustle. So say yes to all of the invitations that interest you and soak up the attention. Just make sure that you're making time for your old friends while you make new ones.

12. Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

Pisces is going to be inclined to hang out with people who they can deeply relate to. According to Thomas, "career and success are on your mind, but it’s a lovely time to actually become friends with people who share the same ambitions and vision of the world as you do." Being around people with the same dreams will help you to put more positive energy into your own work and will revive your spirit at this slow time of year.

All signs might struggle with the ability to balance old friendships, new friendships, and holiday festivities, so before things get too chaotic, put some plans on the calendar to keep you anchored. That way, you can allow yourself to get swept up in holiday social opportunities, but also know that you have a coveted lunch date with your best friend on the books and you'll be alright.