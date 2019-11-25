I know it's cold outside, but can you feel the heat?! That's because freaking cuffing season, lover babies, and the sun moved into fiery, spicy-hot Sagittarius on Nov. 22. You know what this means: it's time to talk love and romance. And if you want to know how Sagittarius season 2019 will affect your love life, you've come to the right place.

Sag is perhaps the most happy-go-lucky of all the signs, so this season in general is all about having fun and expanding our horizons. Sagittarius energy is full of good luck, and it loves to have fun, try new things, and stimulate the mind and spirit, so it's theoretically a great time to get out there and enjoy the dating scene — but there's some planetary action taking place that you'll want to take heed of first. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares: "Sagittarius season may bring confusion around romance, due to Neptune’s fraught energy that will offset Sag’s fiery vibe."

Neptune is the planet of things like dreams and illusions, so when it aspects major planets and asserts its influence, it can get us caught up in the net of our own fantasies and delusions. "We may be unsure of what we want and who to commit to," explains Stardust, regarding romance during Sag season. "Conversely, we may go for it with someone before knowing who they really are — which will cause heartbreak down the road." Neptune's illusory influence combined with Sagittarius season's ultra-adventurous and optimistic energy could make you more likely to dive head-first into a situationship that really isn't built on solid ground. Risky business in love, y'all.

So yes, we'll be wary of getting delusional and overly-optimistic when it comes to romance, but let's also chat about our resident love planet, Venus, and what she's up to during Sag season. Venus began Sag season in Sagittarius along with the lovely Sun, but moved into Capricorn on Nov. 25 — meaning we're fully embracing Capricorn's more restrictive style of romance, flirtation, dating, and love. What's likely to bring us pleasure while Venus is in Capricorn? Well, it'll likely be a feeling of stability. Unlike Sagittarius' free-spirited, can't-tie-me-down energy, Venus in Cap prefers to get serious — or else maybe not get it at all. It likes to keep its cool in casual relationships, carefully making sure the ground beneath is stable before going all-in.

Mars on the other hand, (which is the planet that rules our sex drive) is a whole other story. Mars is in Scorpio through Jan. 3 — the duration of Sagittarius season and then some — which means we'll be feeling passionate, driven, and motivated, but perhaps in quieter, more passive-aggressive ways. You might find yourself getting easily hurt, wanting to lash back in defense of your vulnerable little heart, but take things with a grain of salt. On the plus side, this is a super steamy placement, so expect the bedroom to be a favorite place to be.

All in all, there's a lot going on with love during Sagittarius season when it comes to astrology. Here's a breakdown of exactly how this energy will manifest in each sun sign, so read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How do you define love, Aries? Perhaps you should feel your way through that question this season. "You’re experimenting with different ideas about love," says Stardust. "Keep your options open during this month." Embrace open-mindedness and a Sag-style free spirit when it comes to love. Now's a time for exploration and growth in romance

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's cold outside, but you're warming your heart by being more vulnerable in your love life this season, Taurus. "Intimacy with others will deepen this month, allowing you to commit to a new relationship," shares Stardust. If the timing is right and the steam has been building, don't be afraid to put a label on an energy that's already there.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're good at being independent, but you might find yourself overly-focused on your significant other (or the person you're trying to cuff-up). "You’re more focused on your other half this month," warns Stardust. "Keep grounded to avoid falling head over heels." Remember that Neptune's illusory presence can make it hard to see things clearly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Now's a time to work on closeness and really bond with your S.O. "Try to incorporate your boo in your daily routine to deepen your relationship," advises Stardust. Instead of reserving only your sparkliest side for them, try to talk to them more about your job, family, and aspirations, or invite them over to hang casually with some friends.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Whether you're single or linked, Sag season is hot for you. "Romance is in the air," explains Stardust. "Get your flirt on by swiping right on a few perspective matches." The sun's in a fellow fire sign, so it's a great time to hit the dating scene or get wild n' frisky with your boo by planning some exciting new dates and upping the romance factor.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've been cozying the heck out of your living space, so why spend too much time outside of it during the holidays? Thankfully, the stars give you zero reasons. "It’s time to snuggle in bed with bae and unwind together," advises Stardust. Netflix and chillin' is on the winter romance menu. Order in, snuggle up, and if you're in the mood, get down.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While the urge to put something on lockdown is strong, resist the temptation and embrace the classic Sagittarian open mind and free-spiritedness. "Flirt around the next month before changing your social media status to taken," advises Stardust. There's no reason to rush into anything. If someone's worth it, they'll still be there when you're truly ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With steamy sex planet Mars in your sign this month, use your classic transformative Scorpio energy to use love as a massive growth experience. "Love can lift you higher and build your confidence," explains Stardust. "Grow from love." The way you love doesn't define you, but it does speak volumes — see what you hear when you listen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

'Tis the season of you, Sag - with the expressive sun in your sign, it's time to throw yourself back into the romance scene. "You’re getting out of your cocoon and putting yourself out there after a long pause in dating," explains Stardust. Embrace your most confident self. Get out there and flirt or download some dating apps to get back in the game!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love planet Venus is in your sign this season, Cap, which brings more sweetness into your territory than you're used to. Soak it up! "You’re spending evenings in with bae cooking and canoodling together in your secret world," shares Stardust. Embrace this dreamy, love-drunk energy this season and let yourself get swept off your feet just a lil' bit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sag season might just be the glow up your love life needs right about now, Aqua. "Your crew could introduce you to a hot new crush — go for it," advises Stardust. "After all, it’s cuffing season!" Stay open to possibilities and don't be afraid to shop around. Your cuffing season cutie might be right under your nose, so tune into your senses.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Things are majorly shifting for you in the relationship department, Pisces, and it's been a long time coming. Prepare to come to some decisions about things, whether or not you expected to. "You’re making an important announcement this month about your relationship — one that will shock your friends," says Stardust. Stay true to yourself regardless.