It may feel like summer, and it may look like summer, and it may even taste like summer — but summer isn't officially here until the summer solstice hits. Summer solstice 2019 takes place on June 21 and marks the first day of the new season (as well as the first day of Cancer season!). This celestial event marks the day with the longest amount of sunlight — in other words, the longest day of the year. In Wiccan and Pagan traditions, the summer solstice is known as Litha, and is a celebration of the abundant, hearty, warm midsummer energy and the extra hours of sunlight that can grant us more time outdoors.

Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust to get her input on the astrological solstice vibes. "The Summer Solstice, occurring June 21st marks the first day of Summer and the beginning of Cancer Season," she shares. "As the Sun shifts into Cancer, it’s important to watch the movement of the Moon. The Moon will be in the sign of Aquarius, allowing us to reflect and creativity asses our next steps." Cancer is ruled by the moon, so with the sun in this maternal, emotional sign, we'll be feeling creative and sensitive as we enter the abundant season of summer.

Another astro transit to note? Neptune, planet of dreams and illusions, is going retrograde. "Neptune is on schedule to reverse direction for the next four months," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. "Neptune retrograde is a time to turn inward and get in touch with your higher self." Neptune's influence can sometimes make us feel like we're living in a fantasy, so we'll find that it behooves us to do some spiritual introspection starting at the time of the solstice. It's a spiritual time to do some inward searching, and the kick-off of the summer solstice is the perfect time to transition into that new, slower, dreamier mindset.

In any case, the summer solstice is a magical time, and the astrology of the day is going to make waves for all of us. Here's how summer solstice will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The new season brings a new beginning for you, Aries. "Your innermost sentiments are evolving, giving you the determination to heal the past and move forward," explains Stardust. Don't just throw a bandage over your wounds — do what needs to be done to really heal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Gemini season was chatty, but with the solstice comes a more introspective time. "You’re shying away from the gossip right now, giving your ears and mouth a moment to focus on yourself — not others," says Stardust. Channel your energy inward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You are a self-sustaining island, Gem, and you must be careful who you allow to shore. "Setting boundaries is hard, but essential for you to know your worth," explains Stardust. "Be strong and carry on!" Get in touch with the gold inside of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Summer solstice = Cancer season! "The focus is now on you, Cancer," shares Stardust. "Have fun being the center of attention and most popular of the sea-witches." Bask in both the literal and metaphorical spotlight of the sunshine and enjoy feeling like your authentic, lovable self.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The dog days of summer are here, so cuddle up in the sunshine and let yourself chill. "Your relaxing now and taking time away from the spotlight," says Stardust. "Use this restorative time to energize yourself." No need to overwork yourself — rest up for upcoming Leo season.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The solstice is bringing you social vibes, Virgo, so plan a fun bonfire or gathering! "Friends may be the source of inspiration now, giving you hope and inspiration for the Summer," explains Stardust. Enjoy the love and companionship of your inner circle and prioritize it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Work life is crazy — but try not to let it get in the way of your summer fun. "Professional issues may cause your head to spin, but you will be able to restore your fame and acclaim swiftly," says Stardust. Things will balance themselves out, just as you want them to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Summer vacations are on the horizon — and you, my dear Scorpio, have earned one. "It’s time you hit the road and take a vacation," explains Stardust. "Get out of town and head to the beach for some Summer lovin’!" Get your bad self out into the sunshine — stinger and all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The sun is high, and so is your innate sense of self and intuition. "Your intuition is on point, allowing you to trust your gut and embrace your inner emotions," shares Stardust. It's a beautiful time to be outdoors, but also a great time for you to travel within and see what you find.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spirit of summer has you yearning to devote more time to your friends and lovers. "Partnerships are the core focus, as you are becoming more aware of the needs of others," says Stardust. Embrace the vulnerability that comes with caring for another.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The warmth of the solstice sun is making your soul feel like it's getting a nice, loving hug. "You’re taking steps to heal your heart and mind now, which will benefit you in the long run, Aquarius," explains Stardust. Don't run from your feelings — let yourself feel every drop of them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The solstice brings major creative energy to our resident fishies, so allow your imagination to run wild. "It’s time for your creativity to soar," shares Stardust. "Embrace your artistic desires as you swim into Summer!" Start a new project or create a beautiful altar to honor the sun.