It's fiery-hot Sagittarius season (which also happens to coincide with cuffing season, mind you) — and with sappy, romantic holiday movies saturating our streaming queues and freezing cold temperatures giving us the uncontrollable urge to cuddle up with the nearest warm body, it's hard not to have romance on the brain. Our next full moon will be blooming late on the evening of Dec. 11, and of course, turning to astrology to figure out how the December 2019 full moon will affect your love life is a must. I mean, it's last full moon of the decade, ya'll — us moon-worshipping lover babies need to know what's up in love and romance.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who gave us the scoop on how the December full moon in Gemini will light up (or blow up?) our love lives. She also elaborated on some of the planetary aspects that will be heavily influencing it, too.

"This luminary occurs the day after the Venus, Saturn, and Pluto conjunction," Stardust explains. The conjunction she speaks of takes place in serious, work-oriented Capricorn, and it can be a tough one. Expect romantic relationships to be put to the test when it comes to trust and openness. We're not going to feel forthcoming with our emotions, and that kind of restriction and resistance to vulnerability can prove difficult if your relationship is already on shaky ground. That said, this tri-planet aspect is also a chance to seriously grow in your love life — relationships that can make it through this rocky point are sure to come out stronger, so decide whether it's worth it to put in work.

Once the Gemini full moon hits, we'll feel more illuminated on the subject of how we want to move forward in love. "We will all be discussing how we commit and who we commit to," shares Stardust of this luminary. "Also, how we can transform relationships." If you're ready to take things to the next level romantically, have a conversation about what steps should be taken to make it happen. Conversely, if you're ready to break things off, now's also a time to open that can of worms and talk through your feelings. Just remember that busy-bodied Gemini energy can pull our attention toward a million things at once, so be sure to step back and give any big decisions in love the mental focus they deserve.

All this lunar energy will manifest in your love life differently depending on your zodiac sign, so read on to find out exactly how December's full moon will affect the romance scene for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With a heavy workload or a new job on your plate, you've been focusing a ton of energy on work lately. But don't skimp out on giving attention to your love life, Aries, because you could lose out on opportunities during this luminary. "Don’t let your professional life stand in the way of love," warns Stardust. "Find balance." Call on the duality of the Gemini moon to help you spread your attention more evenly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Isn't it amazing how people stroll into our lives sometimes when we least expect it? Well, I'm not saying to expect it, but... expect it, Taurus. "A new romance may come your way that’s sure to boost your confidence," shares Stardust. The last full moon of the year is likely to be a romantic one for you. Open your heart to truth in love and allow your vulnerability to sparkle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This luminary is yours, Gemini, and what it's illuminating is your deep desire for all the perks of cuffing season. "Your need for intimacy is high, making you want to canoodle endlessly with bae," predicts Stardust. With the moon in your chatty sign, it's the perfect time to express your feelings in words. If upping the intimacy factor is what you need, tell your S.O. exactly what's on your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The weather outside may be cold, but the energy of the Gemini full moon is getting you hot. A bonding moment between you and your boo is exactly what the love doctor has ordered for you, Cancer. "Take a bath for two with your boo to melt away the seasonal stresses," advises Stardust. Go all out and make it romantic — candles, bubbles, fresh flowers — and if you don't have a partner, indulge in self-love solo.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the full moon in chatty, social Gemini, you're bound to feel inclined to hit the town with the cherry on top of your love sundae. "Invite bae out with your friends for a fun night on the town," advises Stardust. The energy now is great for bringing your S.O. closer into your circle of friends — and if you're single, it's the perfect occasion to get out on the town and meet someone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Having a busy schedule is nothing new in the life of a Virgo, but work has been particularly stressful as its shifted forms and left you feeling uncertain. Don't get so absorbed in the stress that your neglect your romantic side. "Work may stand in the way of alone time with your boo," explains Stardust. "Make time for your loved one." Putting in the extra effort under this luminary in particular is key for longevity.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Yes, there have been some dramatics in your love life as of recently, but you, sweet Libra, are a lily surrounded by murky water. Don't let any of the chatter get in the way of the beauty that's right in front of you. "You’re taking a higher minded approach to love and ignoring all the drama that stands in the way," advises Stardust. Your high-vibe approach will sail you right over the chaos.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The flighty nature of the Gemini moon doesn't always sit well with your style of lovin', Scorpio — and with the other astrological aspects at play, you might find yourself easily agitated when it comes to your relationship or dating life. Don't be passive aggressive, though — speak your truth now. "It’s essential that you implement boundaries with others in order to avoid arguments down the road," advises Stardust.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your life has been lighting up in all different areas, but under this Gemini full moon, you might notice that worrying about your love life has oversaturated your thoughts. "You’re more focused on your other half, which is wearing on your confidence at the moment," explains Stardust. Try to find a balance when it comes to issues of romance and don't let your mind get carried away in love stress.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Commitment is going to feel even scarier and heavier than usual given the aspects affecting this full moon, and that's OK, but keep things in perspective. "Fear may hold you back from committing to one person right now," explains Stardust. "Try to let go of relationship phobias." Being cautious is your style, but don't say no to a good thing simply out of fear of being vulnerable and putting something on lock.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With the emotional moon being full in a fellow air sign now, you're feeling open to airing out your romantic feels after a period of cautiousness. "Romance is in the air for you, as long as you let go of past hang ups," explains Stardust. Try not to dwell on the decisions you've made in love in the past now, Aquarius. With work, patterns can be broken — focus on shedding away old habits that are no longer serving you in love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Life gets busy, but for a romantic like you, Pisces, it's imperative that you prioritize romance alongside your other responsibilities. The Gemini full moon offers a great opportunity to re-evaluate where you put your energy and give your love life the attention it currently requires to flourish. "You’re learning to balance your personal life and work life in order to make time for love," shares Stardust.