It's not hard to figure out why cuffing season is what it is. It’s freezing outside, and we all just want to cuddle inside under the blankets rather than get dressed and hit the town. Obviously, it's nice to have a warm body next to you to help beat the winter blues — hence cuffing season, and the plethora of relationships that spring forth from it. But for the zodiac signs most likely to get engaged this holiday season, cuffing season has the potential to get a lot more serious. Like, we're talking real handcuffs. So if you've been thinkin' of putting a ring on it, the 2019 holiday season might be the time.

In all seriousness, there are actually a lot of factors going on this holiday season — astrological and otherwise — that might make you want to take your relationship to the next level. The holidays are a popular time of year to start new relationships (not surprising), and they also have the potential to make a relationship seem more serious than it is. We can blame factors like the slough of romantic holiday movies portraying ~true love~ under the glimmer of falling snow, as well as the higher probability of introducing your S.O. to family members for the first time, given the often-family-oriented holiday festivities.

But astrologically, there's even more going on. Venus, the planet that rules love, romance, and money, moved into Capricorn on Nov. 25 — kicking off the holiday season — and will stay there through Dec. 20. Capricorn is a practical, stability-loving earth sign who values structure and longevity, and looks at all things through a rational and matter-of-fact lens. When lovey-dovey Venus is here, it makes us think more about the practical side of love — things like how to build a solid foundation with someone, planning for the future, committing to things for the long-term, etc. "The sun’s ingress from Sag to Capricorn will make us all want to make commitments more official in relationships," shares astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle.

That all said, the commitment-focused energy is going to affect all sun signs a little bit differently. While the lock-it-down, put-a-ring-on-it vibes might make some zodiac signs more likely to break up over the holidays, for others, it might feel like the time to level things up and make it official. Stardust weighed in to help give the dish on the zodiac signs most likely to get engaged during the 2019 holidays, so read on to find out if a ring might be in your near future.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Life has been taking tons of unexpected twists and turns for you lately, Aries. And when it comes to the holiday season, there's even more in store, as you're shape shifting in all different ways. "You’re leveling up and changing your public persona — this includes a possible engagement," explains Stardust. Your relationships are shifting, too, and perhaps this change makes you see that the relationship you're in might be for the long term.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Cuffing season always hits you hard, Cancer, but lately you've been more willing to be vulnerable with your loved ones and show your rawest, truest self in relationships. Because of this, your commitments might have deepened to a place you've not been to before. "You’re more relationship oriented than ever, allowing you to elevate your heart," shares Stardust. Don't be surprised if your relationship goes to the next level this season, as you've bared your soul.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With lovely Venus in a fellow earth sign, your love life is on fire. And as picky as you may be when it comes to romance, if you're in a committed relationship now, you might be feeling the butterflies of a long-lasting love. "Love is on the forefront of your mind and your partners," explains Stardust. "They’ll prob put a ring on it because they are in love." Be prepared to discuss the possibility of leveling up your relationship with a partner, as it's on their mind (and yours, too).

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The planet of ~love~ is in your sign for the majority of the holiday season this year, Cap, making you suddenly feel like a mushy, romantic type. It's not like you, but the warmth of being in love feels really good, doesn't it? Listen to your heart. "You may be the one popping the question this holiday season, as you’re in the mood to heighten your relationship and take it to the next level," says Stardust. You might be the one to pop the question to your S.O. if the time is right.